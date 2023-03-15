Union

Union Move on in the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League with a shutout win over Alianza F.C.

David Malandra Jr

Chester PA: There is a certain feel when you get to host a win & move-on type of game & that is what came to Subaru Park on Tuesday as the Philadelphia Union took on Alianza FC in the 2nd leg of Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.

The lineup that the Union had for the game

The Union would get the scoring started before halftime as Damion Lowe would score his 1st goalas a member of the union

The union would take the 1-0 lead into halftime, but things would change in the second half as the Union put it on Alianza FC which started with a Penalty Kick goal from Daniel Gazdag in the 62nd minute

Later on in the second half, Andrés Perea  would make his mark with the Union by scoring 2 goals  in a span of 3 minutes, the first one in the 81st minute

The second goal from Andres Perea came in the 84th minute

The Union made things look easy in the second half & still visiting teams still having a hard time playing at Subaru Park as the Union win this game 4-0.

Postgame:

Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin:

What is next:

The Philadelphia will now return to MLS Play as they hit the road on on Saturday, March 18 against CF Montréal at Montréal Olympic Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

The union will return to the Champions League in the next round against Atlas FC

