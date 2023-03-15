Union Move on in the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League with a shutout win over Alianza F.C.

Chester PA: There is a certain feel when you get to host a win & move-on type of game & that is what came to Subaru Park on Tuesday as the Philadelphia Union took on Alianza FC in the 2nd leg of Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.
The lineup that the Union had for the game
How we're REALLY lining up for @TheChampions Leg 2 against @AlianzaFC_sv ⚡️
📝👉 https://t.co/R4EWyretYL #DOOP | #SCCL23 | @TheChampions | @MLS pic.twitter.com/ZNnh9D8FIB
— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) March 14, 2023
The Union would get the scoring started before halftime as Damion Lowe would score his 1st goalas a member of the union
👏 @HeadofState1731 header 💥
He scores his first goal for @PhilaUnion to give them a 1-0 lead over Alianza 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P0fM0FlBNW
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 15, 2023
The union would take the 1-0 lead into halftime, but things would change in the second half as the Union put it on Alianza FC which started with a Penalty Kick goal from Daniel Gazdag in the 62nd minute
GOOOOOOLZDAG🔥
He converts the penalty to double the lead for @PhilaUnion! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/CvA7YLtYSA
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 15, 2023
Later on in the second half, Andrés Perea would make his mark with the Union by scoring 2 goals in a span of 3 minutes, the first one in the 81st minute
What a beautiful strike from @PhilaUnion's 22-year-old Andrés Perea! 🇨🇴💫 pic.twitter.com/9az7uQx9mM
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 15, 2023
The second goal from Andres Perea came in the 84th minute
Andrés Perea brace! ⚽️⚽️
Two goals off the bench to provide a spark for @PhilaUnion ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/r8Y2gwLdjd
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 15, 2023
The Union made things look easy in the second half & still visiting teams still having a hard time playing at Subaru Park as the Union win this game 4-0.
Postgame:
Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin:
Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin on win over Alianza FC to move on in the Champions League#DOOP #SCCL2023 pic.twitter.com/F17x28E3Oq
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 15, 2023
What is next:
The Philadelphia will now return to MLS Play as they hit the road on on Saturday, March 18 against CF Montréal at Montréal Olympic Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
The union will return to the Champions League in the next round against Atlas FC
🔒 Opponent 🔒We'll be taking on @AtlasFC in the Quarterfinals of @TheChampions!#DOOP | #SCCL23 pic.twitter.com/Ng95M3nLRx
— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) March 15, 2023
