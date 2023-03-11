What is Aaron McKie’s Future hold as Temple Head Coach

Fort Worth, Texas: We have arrived at the best month in College Basketball in March Madness, The Temple Owls were looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 led by head coach Aaron Mckie.
On Friday, Temple took on Cincinnati in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament & they did not look good as the Bearcats would embarrass the Owls 84-54.
Following the game, is Aaron Mckie concerned about his future as head coach
I asked #Temple Coach Aaron Mckie if he's concerned about his future as the head coach#AmericanHoops #TempleTuff pic.twitter.com/VGXJgm0GgO
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 10, 2023
I asked #Temple Coach Aaron Mckie if he's concerned about his future as the head coach#AmericanHoops #TempleTuff pic.twitter.com/VGXJgm0GgO
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 10, 2023
During the game, a report came out about the status of Aaron Mckie
Just asked Temple AD Arthur Johnson about the status of Coach Aaron McKie at halftime of today’s game, Johnson said: “We’ll look at everything when the season’s over.”
— OwlsDaily.com (@TempleOwlsDaily) March 10, 2023
Just asked Temple AD Arthur Johnson about the status of Coach Aaron McKie at halftime of today’s game, Johnson said: “We’ll look at everything when the season’s over.”
— OwlsDaily.com (@TempleOwlsDaily) March 10, 2023
During his 4 years as Head Coach of the Temple Owls, Aarn Mckie is 52-55 & has not won a game in the American Athletic Conference tournament.
During the 2022-23 season, Temple would go 16-16 & 10-8 in conference play, they had 3 marquee wins which featured an upset of Number 1 ranked Houston on the road, beating Rutgers on a neutral court at Mohegan Sun Arena & took down Number 16 Villanova in their 2nd game of the season, but they would have some bad losses to St John’s, Maryland Eastern Shore, Wagner, Ole Miss & Vanderbilt.
This is something that were going to monitor in the offseason if Aaron Mckie will still be the head coach.