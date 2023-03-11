College Basketball

What is Aaron McKie’s Future hold as Temple Head Coach

David Malandra Jr

Fort Worth, Texas: We have arrived at the best month in College Basketball in March Madness, The Temple Owls were looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 led by head coach Aaron Mckie.

On Friday, Temple took on Cincinnati in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament & they did not look good as the Bearcats would embarrass the Owls  84-54.

Following the game, is Aaron Mckie concerned about his future as head coach

During the game, a report came out about the status of Aaron Mckie

 

During his 4 years as Head Coach of the Temple Owls, Aarn Mckie is 52-55 & has not won a game in the American Athletic Conference tournament. 

During the 2022-23 season, Temple would go 16-16 & 10-8 in conference play, they had 3 marquee wins which featured an upset of Number 1 ranked Houston on the road, beating Rutgers on a neutral court at Mohegan Sun Arena & took down Number 16 Villanova in their 2nd game of the season, but they would have some bad losses to St John’s, Maryland Eastern Shore, Wagner, Ole Miss & Vanderbilt.

This is something that were going to monitor in the offseason if Aaron Mckie will still be the head coach. 

David Malandra Jr

What is Aaron McKie's Future hold as Temple Head Coach

