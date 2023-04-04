Phillies

Phillies Roster Move: Yunior Marte Optioned, Moore Elevated, and Ortiz Designated.

Michael Lipinski
Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have made a series of roster moves in an attempt to solidify the bullpen, the team announced on Tuesday.

RHP Yunior Marte has been optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and ,in a corresponding move, the Phillies have selected the contract of RHP McKinley Moore.  Moore will join the Phillies for Tuesday night’s game against the New York Yankees and will be available out of the bullpen. 

Moore, 24, was acquired last season from the White Sox in exchange for outfielder Adam Haseley.  He spent the 2022 minor league season with Double-A Reading tossing 49.2 innings with a 4-5 record and 4.35 ERA.  Moore struggled with command last season with the Fightins’ walking 26-batters for a 4.7 BB/9.  

The righty pitched well for the Phillies during Grapefruit League play and was a consideration for the Phils’ beleaguered bullpen.  In nine Spring games, Moore threw 9.1 innings allowing no earned runs to 11 Ks and one walk for a .643 WHIP.  
In an additional move, to make room for Moore on the 40-man roster, the Phillies have designated OF Jhailyn Ortiz for assignment.  The Phils now have a week to trade Ortiz or pass him through waivers.  The 24-year old outfielder was signed as an international free agent in 2015 and has been a strikeout liability in the minors despite some obvious power.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Roster Move: Yunior Marte Optioned, Moore Elevated, and Ortiz Designated.

Michael Lipinski  •  8s
Phillies
Series Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 30 2023
Phillies
Phillies Trade for Oakland Athletics Outfielder on Eve of 2023 Opening Day
Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 29 2023
Phillies
Rhys Hoskins Set for Opening Day ACL Surgery
Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 28 2023
Phillies
Phillies Spring Training: Scott Kingery Reassigned After a Solid Spring
Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 27 2023
Phillies
De La Cruz, McCollum Earn Minor League Spring Training Standout Awards
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 26 2023
Phillies
Phils and Aaron Nola Shut Down Extension Talks Until After the Season
Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 25 2023
More Phillies News