Phillies Roster Move: Yunior Marte Optioned, Moore Elevated, and Ortiz Designated.

The Philadelphia Phillies have made a series of roster moves in an attempt to solidify the bullpen, the team announced on Tuesday.
RHP Yunior Marte has been optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and ,in a corresponding move, the Phillies have selected the contract of RHP McKinley Moore. Moore will join the Phillies for Tuesday night’s game against the New York Yankees and will be available out of the bullpen.
Moore, 24, was acquired last season from the White Sox in exchange for outfielder Adam Haseley. He spent the 2022 minor league season with Double-A Reading tossing 49.2 innings with a 4-5 record and 4.35 ERA. Moore struggled with command last season with the Fightins’ walking 26-batters for a 4.7 BB/9.
The righty pitched well for the Phillies during Grapefruit League play and was a consideration for the Phils’ beleaguered bullpen. In nine Spring games, Moore threw 9.1 innings allowing no earned runs to 11 Ks and one walk for a .643 WHIP. In an additional move, to make room for Moore on the 40-man roster, the Phillies have designated OF Jhailyn Ortiz for assignment. The Phils now have a week to trade Ortiz or pass him through waivers. The 24-year old outfielder was signed as an international free agent in 2015 and has been a strikeout liability in the minors despite some obvious power.