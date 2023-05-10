Alvarado Placed on IL, Bellatti Reinstated

The Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen suffered a huge blow today, as left-hander José Alvarado was placed on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his pitching elbow. The IL move is retroactive to Monday.
In his last appearance, the Fightin’s 6-1 win over Boston last Sunday, he posted a scoreless inning. In just his third year with the team, he has become one of the club’s best late-inning relievers.
Hurling 24 strikeouts, a 1.88 ERA, along with the team lead in five saves, Alvarado ranks in the 100th percentile in strikeout rate and the 98th percentile in expected batting average. He also has yet to walk a batter this season.
Having Alvarado sidelined likely means a combination of Craig Kimbrel, Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto on the mound to close out games.
Meanwhile, the Phillies have reinstated right-hander Andrew Bellatti from the injured list in a corresponding move. Recently, he threw two scoreless innings in two rehab appearances in Clearwater while recovering from right triceps tendonitis. Bellatti was 1-0 with a 6.23 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Phillies before his injury.
The Phils look to defeat the Blue Jays again at home with a start from Zack Wheeler tonight, following a 8-4 victory last night.