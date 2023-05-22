College Basketball

Nittany Lions Add 6′ 11″ Sophomore Favour Aire

Paul Bowman
Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY Sports

Mike Rhoades and company have added yet another player via the transfer portal.

After adding Icelandic guard Bragi Gudmundsson this weekend to be the first and possibly only member of their 2023 recruiting class, they’ve added sophomore Favour Aire to the squad.

Aire becomes the eighth player to transfer into Penn State this cycle and leaves the Nittany Lions with just one available scholarship spot.

Aire was a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, considered a top-150 overall and the number four prospect in Maryland.

He brings great size at 6′ 11″, but was more of a developmental player with his defense being what got him some minutes last year.

With Miami in 2022-23, he only appeared in parts of 14 games, playing 37 minutes. He filled a similar developmental role as Demetrius Lilley did last season with Penn State. The hope is that both are able to take steps forward this season.

He also has three more years of eligibility, so the new coaching staff has build a team which is evened out a bit despite their limitations coming in. Having entered the program with only sophomores not too long ago, Mike Rhoades’ team now has three seniors, four juniors, four sophomores, and a freshman.

Updated Scholarship Chart

RayQuawndis MitchellSenior (Grad)
Leo O’BoyleSenior (Grad)
Qudus WahabSenior (Grad)
Ace BaldwinJunior
Zach HicksJunior
Puff JohnsonJunior
Nick KernJunior
Favour AireSophomore
Jameel BrownSophomore
Kanye ClarySophomore
Demetrius LilleySophomore
Bragi GudmundssonFreshman
Vacant
Topics  
College Basketball News Penn State Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To College Basketball

College Basketball

Nittany Lions Add 6′ 11″ Sophomore Favour Aire

Paul Bowman  •  13h
Penn State
RayQuawndis Mitchell Latest To Join Penn State Basketball
Paul Bowman  •  May 10 2023
College Basketball
Leo O’Boyle Commits To Penn State
Paul Bowman  •  May 3 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Penn’s Jordan Dingle enters the transfer portal
David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 28 2023
Penn State
Penn State Basketball Lands Puff Johnson and Qudus Wahab From Transfer Portal in Back To Back Days
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 27 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Villanova lands Maryland Transfer Hakim Hart
David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 21 2023
College Basketball
Zach Hicks Transferring To Penn State From Temple
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 20 2023
More College Basketball News