Nittany Lions Add 6′ 11″ Sophomore Favour Aire

Mike Rhoades and company have added yet another player via the transfer portal.
After adding Icelandic guard Bragi Gudmundsson this weekend to be the first and possibly only member of their 2023 recruiting class, they’ve added sophomore Favour Aire to the squad.
Aire becomes the eighth player to transfer into Penn State this cycle and leaves the Nittany Lions with just one available scholarship spot.
Aire was a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, considered a top-150 overall and the number four prospect in Maryland.
He brings great size at 6′ 11″, but was more of a developmental player with his defense being what got him some minutes last year.
With Miami in 2022-23, he only appeared in parts of 14 games, playing 37 minutes. He filled a similar developmental role as Demetrius Lilley did last season with Penn State. The hope is that both are able to take steps forward this season.
He also has three more years of eligibility, so the new coaching staff has build a team which is evened out a bit despite their limitations coming in. Having entered the program with only sophomores not too long ago, Mike Rhoades’ team now has three seniors, four juniors, four sophomores, and a freshman.
Updated Scholarship Chart