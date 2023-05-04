Philadelphia Mayor Candidates Open up on Proposed Sixers Arena in Center City

Philadelphia: As everyone knows that change is a good and at times a bad thing for your city and right now what is going on in the City of Philadelphia, they are going to vote on who is going to be the next Mayor of the City and the future of where the Philadelphia 76ers could be playing their home games is a major topic for the new Mayor.
On Thursday morning, the leading candidates for the next mayor of Philadelphia which are Jeff Brown, Alan Domb, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker, and Rebecca Rhynhart took part in a debate that was heard on KYW Newsradio 103.9 FM and they were asked about the proposed new Philadelphia 76ers arena that would be located in the Fashion District & they gave their thoughts about the proposed arena
The Candidates for #Philadelphia MayorJeff Brown, Alan Domb, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker, and Rebecca Rhynhart were asked by @_MikeDeNardo about the proposed #Sixers Arena in Center City
Based on what the candidates said, none of them are on board with this prosed idea and there are still a lot of questions that needed to be addressed for this project to work.