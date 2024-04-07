Roman Reigns & Rock bring fight to Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins all over WrestleMania

Philadelphia: There was a big fight in the City of Philadelphia for night 1 of Wrestlemania at Lincoln Financial Field as Roman Reigns & Rock took on Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes in a Tag team match. There is a lot on the line in the match, If Seth & Cody wins, then the next night it would be 1 on 1 with no outside interference but if Rock & Roman wins then it would be Bloodline Rules.

The Crowd at Lincoln Financial Field was into the match from the start, especially with everything on the line

Seth Rollins & Roman got the match started and Roman would showcase the power & then the Rock would finally get into the ring and did not show any rust from not being in the ring at Wrestlemania since 2016 when the Rock won in 6 seconds.

The fight would spread into the crowd and, the Rock and Roman would regain control of the match

The FINAL BOSS demands NO referee counting outside the ring in this main event at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/py3cR5mMSN — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

Later on in the match, things would change as Roman Reigns would Spear the Rock & everyone inside Lincoln Financial Field though Cody & Seth would have changed whatever momentum in the match

In the end, the Rock would get the final say as he would land rock bottom and get the 1-2-3

A crowd of 72,543 got their money’s worth & this is a preview for the Title Match for Night 2 as Roman Reigns battles Cody Rhodes with Bloodline rules meaning anything goes so now the question is what can Cody Rhodes do to pull off the upset?