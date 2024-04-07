Combat Sports

Roman Reigns & Rock bring fight to Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins all over WrestleMania

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Twitter
Roman Reigns & Rock bring fight to Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins all over WrestleMania

Philadelphia: There was a big fight in the City of Philadelphia for night 1 of Wrestlemania at Lincoln Financial Field as Roman Reigns & Rock took on Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes in a Tag team match.  There is a lot on the line in the match, If Seth & Cody wins, then the next night it would be 1 on 1 with no outside interference but if Rock & Roman wins then it would be Bloodline Rules.

The Crowd at Lincoln Financial Field was into the match from the start, especially with everything on the line

 

Seth Rollins & Roman got the match started and Roman would showcase the power & then the Rock would finally get into the ring and did not show any rust from not being in the ring at Wrestlemania since 2016 when the Rock won in 6 seconds.

 

The fight would spread into the crowd and, the Rock and Roman would regain control of the match

Later on in the match, things would change as Roman Reigns would Spear the Rock & everyone inside Lincoln Financial Field though Cody & Seth would have changed whatever momentum in the match

In the end, the Rock would get the final say as he would land rock bottom and get the 1-2-3

A crowd of 72,543 got their money’s worth & this is a preview for the Title Match for Night 2 as Roman Reigns battles Cody Rhodes with Bloodline rules meaning anything goes so now the question is what can Cody Rhodes do to pull off the upset?

Topics  
Combat Sports Writer: David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
Twitter

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

Twitter
A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To Combat Sports

Combat Sports
WWE: Paul Heyman says ECW was meant for Philadelphia

WWE: Paul Heyman says ECW was meant for Philadelphia

Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 5 2024
Combat Sports
Andrade now has match for WrestleMania & teams with Rey Mysterio
Andrade now has match for WrestleMania & teams with Rey Mysterio
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 5 2024
Writer: Michael Lipinski
WWE WrestleMania Saturday Card: How to Watch, Weather Report, Matches, Betting Odds, & More!
WWE WrestleMania Saturday Card: How to Watch, Weather Report, Matches, Betting Odds, & More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 5 2024
Combat Sports
Early WWE WrestleMania Weather Forecast Looks Fantastic
Early WWE WrestleMania Weather Forecast Looks Fantastic
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 30 2024
Combat Sports
WWE: The Rock makes Challenge to Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania Night One in Philadelphia
WWE: The Rock makes Challenge to Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania Night One in Philadelphia
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Mar 1 2024
Combat Sports
Joe Frazier Jr & Danny Garcia to promote Boxing Card to Honor Joe Frazier 80th Birthday & Legacy
Joe Frazier Jr & Danny Garcia to promote Boxing Card to Honor Joe Frazier 80th Birthday & Legacy
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Dec 14 2023
Combat Sports
WWE WrestleMania 40: WrestleMania Philly Sets WWE’s All-Time Gate Record. Yeah!
WWE WrestleMania 40: WrestleMania Philly Sets WWE’s All-Time Gate Record. Yeah!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 18 2023
Go to top button