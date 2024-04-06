Andrade now has match for WrestleMania & teams with Rey Mysterio

Philadelphia: We are 24 hours until the City of Philadelphia hosts Wrestlemania & there is bad blood is in the air as Santos Escobar & Dom Mysterio have a thing for Rey Mysterio and the LWO

During Smackdown at the Wells Fargo Center, LWO Member Dragon Lee would get jumped and taken out,& not sure who would take him out but we all kind of know it was someone with affiliation with Santos Escobar.

Following the match, Santos Escobar & Dom Mysterio would jump Rey Mysterio & Andrade was not a fan of it and would make it known that it was the wrong decision to attack Mysterio

Later on in the night, it would be announced that Dragon Lee would be OUT for Wrestlemania & now who would step up last minute, the answer would be Andrade

So now the new match for Wrestlemania Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field is Andrade & Rey Mysterio against Santos Escobar & Dom Mysterio