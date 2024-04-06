Andrade now has match for WrestleMania & teams with Rey Mysterio

Philadelphia: We are 24 hours until the City of Philadelphia hosts Wrestlemania & there is bad blood is in the air as Santos Escobar & Dom Mysterio have a thing for Rey Mysterio and the LWO
During Smackdown at the Wells Fargo Center, LWO Member Dragon Lee would get jumped and taken out,& not sure who would take him out but we all kind of know it was someone with affiliation with Santos Escobar.
Following the match, Santos Escobar & Dom Mysterio would jump Rey Mysterio & Andrade was not a fan of it and would make it known that it was the wrong decision to attack Mysterio
.@AndradeElIdolo a lines with #LWO!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Md0eCTZO4r
Later on in the night, it would be announced that Dragon Lee would be OUT for Wrestlemania & now who would step up last minute, the answer would be Andrade
So now the new match for Wrestlemania Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field is Andrade & Rey Mysterio against Santos Escobar & Dom Mysterio