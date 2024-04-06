Combat Sports

Paul Heyman says ECW was meant for Philadelphia

Philadelphia: As everyone knows in sports you get a chance to honor those who came before you and had a major impact on your industry. On Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the WWE would induct the Class of 2024 & the headliner was Paul Heyman.

There would be no other place for Paul Heyman to enter the WWE Hall of Fame than in the City of Philadelphia.

During his speech which would blow the roof off the Wells Fargo Center saying that  ECW would not have worked in any other city besides Philadelphia

The Legacy of ECW still lives on today in Pro Wrestling and during the entire speech, ECW Chants would break out & some of the greats in WWE got their start in ECW like Stone Cold Steve Auston, Undertaker, Dudley Boys, and RVD, all of them were managed by Paul Heyman.

