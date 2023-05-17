Writer: David Malandra Jr

Philadelphia Union ready to battle DC United

David Malandra Jr

Chester, PA: We are at the point of the season where you have an idea of if your team will be making a lot of noise the rest of the season to get a better spot for the playoffs and give hope to the fans that this is the year. The Philadelphia Union is one of those teams making noise and moving up in the MLS Standings.

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Union will look to extend their four-game winning streak as they battle with DC United from Subaru Park. The Union comes into the game off a big road win at Colorado on Saturday.

What is the status of Jose Martinez for the game?

The Union will not have Jesús Bueno for the game against DC United as he picked up a Red Card in the win over Colorado. When a player gets a Red Card, they are automatically suspended for the next game.

If you’re going to be watching the Philadelphia Union for the first time, what makes this battle with DC United interesting?

We shall see if the Union can extend their winning streak to 5 games with a win. The game is at 7:30 PM on FS1 & will also be shown for FREE on Apple TV.

