2024 MLB Schedule Release: 2024 Philadelphia Phillies Schedule Includes Road Trips to Baltimore and Boston

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Unlike the National Football League where everything is turned into a made for television production, Major League Baseball’s 2024 schedule release occurred with no pomp and circumstance. Just a quick press release and away we go! Like MLB, the Phillies followed suit and sent out a run-of-the-mill tweet unveiling the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies schedule. No context, just an image.
Luckily for you, we’re here to “dive deeper” into that image and breakdown the 2024 Phillies schedule. Get your pencils ready! It’s time to do some wins and losses! Sorry, I got excited and forgot that’s reserved for the football fans!
Here’s a look at the 2024 Phillies schedule including key dates and must-take road trips.
The 2024 Phillies schedule is loaded with excellent road trips with a handful falling on the weekend. This includes the Phillies first trip back to Baltimore since 2018 and an early season weekend excursion to San Diego.