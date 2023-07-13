Phillies

2024 MLB Schedule Release: 2024 Philadelphia Phillies Schedule Includes Road Trips to Baltimore and Boston

Michael Lipinski
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike the National Football League where everything is turned into a made for television production, Major League Baseball’s 2024 schedule release occurred with no pomp and circumstance.  Just a quick press release and away we go! Like MLB, the Phillies followed suit and sent out a run-of-the-mill tweet unveiling the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies schedule.  No context, just an image.

Luckily for you, we’re here to “dive deeper” into that image and breakdown the 2024 Phillies schedule.  Get your pencils ready! It’s time to do some wins and losses! Sorry, I got excited and forgot that’s reserved for the football fans!

Here’s a look at the 2024 Phillies schedule including key dates and must-take road trips.

2024 Philadelphia Phillies Schedule

2024 Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day

  • Thursday, March 28 vs. Atlanta Braves

Early Season Home Games & Late Season NL East Matchups

  • 16 of the Phillies first 22-games will be played at Citizens Bank Park.
  • 15 of the Phillies final 26-games will be played against NL East opponents.

London Calling

  • The Phillies and New York Mets will square off on June 8 and June 9 in London, England as part of MLB’s World Tour ’24.  In addition to the Phillies-Mets in London, games are set for Seoul (South Korea), Mexico City (Mexico), and Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic).

Hittin’ the Road

The 2024 Phillies schedule is loaded with excellent road trips with a handful falling on the weekend.  This includes the Phillies first trip back to Baltimore since 2018 and an early season weekend excursion to San Diego.

  • Phillies in SoCal: April 26 – May 1 (San Diego and Orange County)
  • Beantown to Baltimore: June 11 – June 13 in Boston and June 14 – 16 in Baltimore
  • Steel City Showdown: July 19 – July 21 in Pittsburgh
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
