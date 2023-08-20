Phillies

2023 Little League Classic Odds and Best Bets for Phillies vs. Nationals from Williamsport!

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will finish off their three-game series from Williamsport, PA as part of the 2023 Little League Classic. The Phillies, who scored eight runs in the 8th inning in Saturday’s come from behind win, are looking to win their fourth series since August 1 and expand on their +3.5 game lead in the NL Wild Card race. 

The Phillies will start Zack Wheeler against the Nationals’ Trevor Williams.  Wheeler is 4-0 with a 5.06 ERA in his last five starts against Washington.  Williams is 1-3 with a 7.48 ERA and eight homers allowed in his last five starts against the Phillies. The pair matched up on August 3, the Phillies hit three homers off of Williams en route to an 8-4 Phillies win. 

How to Watch the 2023 Little League Classic

  • 2023 Little League Classic: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals
  • 📆 Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • 🕖 Time: 7:00 PM/EDT
  • 🏟 Where: Historic Bowman Field | Williamsport, PA
  • 📺 Telecast: ESPN/ESPN+
  • 📻 Radio Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP (94.1 FM)
  • 📊 Team Standings: Philadelphia Phillies (67-56) | Washington Nationals (56-68)
  • 🎲 Team Odds: Phillies (-225) | Nationals (+180)

2023 Little League Classic Betting Odds

Bet Washington Philadelphia Play
Moneyline +180 -225 BetMGM logo
Points Spread +1.5 Runs (+110) -1.5 Runs (-135) BetMGM logo
Total Runs Under 8.5 Runs (-105) Over 8.5 Runs (-115) BetMGM logo

 

Ten Phillies vs. Nationals Prop Bets

Player Prop Bet Prop Odds Play
PHI Zack Wheeler O 6.5 Strikeouts  +105 BetMGM logo
WSH Trevor Williams O 4.5 Strikeouts  +115 BetMGM logo
PHI Bryce Haper O 0.5 HRs +260 BetMGM logo
WSH Dominic Smith O 0.5 HRs +600 BetMGM logo
PHI Trea Turner O 0.5 HRs +350 BetMGM logo
PHI Kyle Schwarber O 0.5 HRs +165 BetMGM logo
PHI Nick Castellanos O 0.5 HRs +290 BetMGM logo
PHI JT Realmuto O 0.5 HRs +270 BetMGM logo
PHI Bryson Stott O 1.5 Hits +155 BetMGM logo
PHI Nick Castellanos O 1.5 Hits +175 BetMGM logo

 

Phillies vs. Nationals Best Bets

Nick Castellanos Over 0.5 Homers at +290

It certainly looks like April – June Nick Castellanos is back.  After a rough start to the second-half of the season, Castellanos is slashing .308/.302/.654 with five homers, 13 RBIs, and a .956 over the first few weeks of August.  Additionally, Castellanos has a career .386 AVG against Washington starter Trevor Williams including two homers. Castellanos tends to hit his homers in clusters and he’s coming off a 2-for-4 day on Saturday with a dinger and four RBIs. 

Bet on Nick Castellanos (+290)

 

Trea Turner Over 0.5 Homers at +350

Since the standing ovation, Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is slashing .370/.414/.704 with four homers and 12 RBIs.  Simply stated, he’s been on fire.  Turner homered twice in the same inning during Saturday’s come from behind win against the Nationals in DC.  A fun fact, Turner owns one pitcher having hit more homers off of him than anyone else, Nats’ starter Trevor Williams. Think about that for a second.

 

Bet on Trea Turner (+350)

