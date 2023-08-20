2023 Little League Classic Odds and Best Bets for Phillies vs. Nationals from Williamsport!

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will finish off their three-game series from Williamsport, PA as part of the 2023 Little League Classic. The Phillies, who scored eight runs in the 8th inning in Saturday’s come from behind win, are looking to win their fourth series since August 1 and expand on their +3.5 game lead in the NL Wild Card race.
The Phillies will start Zack Wheeler against the Nationals’ Trevor Williams. Wheeler is 4-0 with a 5.06 ERA in his last five starts against Washington. Williams is 1-3 with a 7.48 ERA and eight homers allowed in his last five starts against the Phillies. The pair matched up on August 3, the Phillies hit three homers off of Williams en route to an 8-4 Phillies win.
It certainly looks like April – June Nick Castellanos is back. After a rough start to the second-half of the season, Castellanos is slashing .308/.302/.654 with five homers, 13 RBIs, and a .956 over the first few weeks of August. Additionally, Castellanos has a career .386 AVG against Washington starter Trevor Williams including two homers. Castellanos tends to hit his homers in clusters and he’s coming off a 2-for-4 day on Saturday with a dinger and four RBIs.
Bet on Nick Castellanos (+290)
Since the standing ovation, Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is slashing .370/.414/.704 with four homers and 12 RBIs. Simply stated, he’s been on fire. Turner homered twice in the same inning during Saturday’s come from behind win against the Nationals in DC. A fun fact, Turner owns one pitcher having hit more homers off of him than anyone else, Nats’ starter Trevor Williams. Think about that for a second.
Bet on Trea Turner (+350)