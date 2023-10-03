Phillies

2023 NL Wild Card Series Preview: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Series Preview

Welcome back to Red October.

The Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) will begin the defense of their National League pennant on Tuesday against a familiar NL East foe, the Miami Marlins (84-77). The 2023 National League Wild Card Series will begin on Tuesday with all games being played at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.  The Marlins took the 2023 regular season series from the Phillies, 7-6, in 13-games this season. Before getting all worked up, four of the Phillies losses came in games decided by one-run and two were extra inning affairs.  

Here’s what to watch for, betting odds, team comparisons and more for Phillies vs. Marlins in the 2023 NLWCS.

Five Things to Watch for in the NLWCS

  • Phillies batters vs. Miami’s lefty-heavy pitching
  • What Aaron Nola shows up for Game 2?
  • Does the Phillies bullpen regain its July-early August form?
  • Can the Phils bats stay hot?

2023 MLB Postseason Odds by BetMGM

Philadelphia Phillies Postseason Betting Odds Odds Play
To Win the World Series +1200 BetMGM logo
To Win the National League +600 BetMGM logo

2023 World Series Odds by FanGraphs

  • Phillies– 6.8%

  • Marlins– 2.1%

Phillies vs. Marlins: Probable Starting Pitchers

 

NLWCS Game 1: Tuesday, October 3 | 8 PM/EDT

Pitcher W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Luzardo 10-9 3.63 1.22 178.2 163 208 55 22
Wheeler 13-6 3.61 1.08 192 168 212 39 20

 

NLWCS Game 2: Wednesday, October 4 | 8 PM/EDT

Pitcher W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Garrett 9-7 3.66 1.15 159.2 154 156 29 11
Nola 12-9 4.46 1.15 193.2 178 202 45 32

 

NLWCS Game 3: Thursday, October 5 | 8 PM/EDT (if necessary)

Game 3 pitchers have been listed as “TBD” by both teams.

 

Phillies vs. Marlins: 2023 Offensive Leaders

Miami Offensive Stat Phillies
Soler 36 Home Runs 47 Schawarber
Arraez .354 Batting Average .293 Harper
De La Cruz 78 RBI 106 Castellanos
Arraez .393 OBP .401 Harper
Arraez .862 OPS .900 Harper
Chisholm 22 SB 31 Stott

 

Phillies vs. Marlins: 2023 Pitching Leaders

Miami Pitching Stat Phillies
Luzardo 3.63 ERA 3.61 Wheeler
Luzardo 10 Wins 15 Walker
Luzardo 208 Ks 212 Wheeler
Luzardo 178.2 IP 193.2 Nola
Luzard 10.48 K/9 9.94 Wheeler
Garrett 1.15 WHIP 1.08 Wheeler
Note: Pitching stats are for starters.

Phillies vs. Marlins: 2023 Head-to-Head

  • Miami won the 2023 MLB regular season series, 7-6.
  • Miami went 4-2 in Philadelphia.
Date Location Result
4/10/2023 Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia PHI def. MIA | 15-3
4/11/2023 Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia MIA def. PHI | 8-4
4/12/2023 Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia MIA def. PHI | 3-2 | 10
7/7/2023 loanDepot Park, Miami PHI def. MIA | 4-3
7/8/2023 loanDepot Park, Miami MIA def. PHI  | 5-3
7/9/2023 loanDepot Park, Miami MIA def. PHI | 7-3
7/31/2023 loanDepot Park, Miami PHI def. MIA | 4-2
8/1/2023 loanDepot Park, Miami PHI def. MIA | 3-1
8/2/2023 loanDepot Park, Miami MIA def. PHI | 9-8 | 12
8/3/2023 loanDepot Park, Miami PHI def. MIA | 4-2
9/8/2023 Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia MIA def. PHI | 3-2
9/9/2023 Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia PHI def. MIA | 8-4
9/10/2023 Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia MIA def. PHI | 5-4
