2023 NL Wild Card Series Preview: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Series Preview

Welcome back to Red October.
The Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) will begin the defense of their National League pennant on Tuesday against a familiar NL East foe, the Miami Marlins (84-77). The 2023 National League Wild Card Series will begin on Tuesday with all games being played at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia. The Marlins took the 2023 regular season series from the Phillies, 7-6, in 13-games this season. Before getting all worked up, four of the Phillies losses came in games decided by one-run and two were extra inning affairs.
Here’s what to watch for, betting odds, team comparisons and more for Phillies vs. Marlins in the 2023 NLWCS.
Game 3 pitchers have been listed as “TBD” by both teams.