2023 Temple Owls Football: Latest Temple Football Odds Heading into the 2023 Season

Michael Lipinski
The Temple Owls kick off their 2023 football season on September 2 when former MAC-rival the Akron Zips visit Lincoln Financial Field.  The 2023 season will certainly be a transition for Temple, their home conference –the American Athletic Conference– has undergone major changes.  The Owls will match up against new AAC opponents UTSA, North Texas, and UAB for the first time in program history.  The Owls will also rekindle old rivalries with former Big East foes Rutgers and Miami (FL) in addition to traditional AAC opponents SMU, Navy, USF, and Memphis

The Owls are coming off of a disappointing 3-9 (1-7) 2022 regular season, the first under head coach Stan Drayton.  The Owls lost four-games by less than one possession in 2022 and are looking to build off a tremendous freshman campaign by quarterback E.J. Warner.  Warner was recently awarded a prestigious single digit uniform number and was named to the 2023 Davey O’Brien Award watchlist.

Here’s a look at the 2023 Temple Owls schedule and where the sportsbooks are predicting the Owls to finish in 2023.

2023 Temple Owls Football Schedule

  • Sept 2 | Akron | 2 PM
  • Sept 9 | at Rutgers | 7:30 PM
  • Sept 16 | Norfolk State (FCS) | 2 PM
  • Sept 23 | Miami (FL) | TBD
  • Oct 7 | UTSA | TBD
  • Oct 14 | at North Texas | TBD
  • Oct 2o | SMU | 7:30 PM
  • Nov 4 | Navy | TBD
  • Nov 11 | at South Florida | TBD
  • Nov 18 | at UAB | TBD
  • Nov 24 | Memphis | TBD

BOLD: Home Game | Italicized: Conference Game

2023 Temple Football Odds from BetMGM

Temple Football Regular Season Wins Odds Play
Over 5.5 Wins +105 BetMGM logo
Under 5.5 Win -125 BetMGM logo

 

2023 AAC Odds from BetMGM

 

2023 AAC Winner 2023 AAC Winner Odds Play
Tulane +250 BetMGM logo
SMU +300 BetMGM logo
UTSA +400 BetMGM logo
Memphis +700 BetMGM logo
Florida Atlantic +650 BetMGM logo
North Texas +2500 BetMGM logo
Navy +3000 BetMGM logo
East Carolina +4000 BetMGM logo
Tulsa +5000 BetMGM logo
South Florida +5000 BetMGM logo
Temple +2000 BetMGM logo
Rice +6000 BetMGM logo
UAB +6000 BetMGM logo
Charlotte +15000 BetMGM logo

 

What the Experts Are Saying

The general consensus is the AAC is up for grabs with SMU, Tulane, and newcomer UTSA the most likely to win the conference.  This falls in line with what the sportsbooks are “saying” about the AAC when you take a look at the 2023 AAC betting odds, which haven’t changed all that much.  Temple is predicted to finish in the middle of the pack in 2023 with an average finish with a handful of experts predicting a complete collapse from the Owls.

Bet on Temple to Win the AAC(+2000)

