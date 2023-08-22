2023 Temple Owls Football: Latest Temple Football Odds Heading into the 2023 Season

The Temple Owls kick off their 2023 football season on September 2 when former MAC-rival the Akron Zips visit Lincoln Financial Field. The 2023 season will certainly be a transition for Temple, their home conference –the American Athletic Conference– has undergone major changes. The Owls will match up against new AAC opponents UTSA, North Texas, and UAB for the first time in program history. The Owls will also rekindle old rivalries with former Big East foes Rutgers and Miami (FL) in addition to traditional AAC opponents SMU, Navy, USF, and Memphis.
The Owls are coming off of a disappointing 3-9 (1-7) 2022 regular season, the first under head coach Stan Drayton. The Owls lost four-games by less than one possession in 2022 and are looking to build off a tremendous freshman campaign by quarterback E.J. Warner. Warner was recently awarded a prestigious single digit uniform number and was named to the 2023 Davey O’Brien Award watchlist.
Here’s a look at the 2023 Temple Owls schedule and where the sportsbooks are predicting the Owls to finish in 2023.
BOLD: Home Game | Italicized: Conference Game
The general consensus is the AAC is up for grabs with SMU, Tulane, and newcomer UTSA the most likely to win the conference. This falls in line with what the sportsbooks are "saying" about the AAC when you take a look at the 2023 AAC betting odds, which haven't changed all that much. Temple is predicted to finish in the middle of the pack in 2023 with an average finish with a handful of experts predicting a complete collapse from the Owls.