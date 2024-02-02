76ers Guard Tyrese Maxey Named Eastern Conference All-Star Reserve

The Philadelphia 76ers will have strong representation in this year’s All-Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Joel Embiid was named in late January to his seventh consecutive All-Star appearance. He will be joined by Tyrese Maxey, who on Thursday was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. Embiid will be a starter for the Eastern Conference while Maxey was named as a reserve.
making his first #NBAAllStar appearance…
TYRESE MAXEY! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YCOHOCA0B7
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 2, 2024
making his first #NBAAllStar appearance…
TYRESE MAXEY! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YCOHOCA0B7
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 2, 2024
The most impressive thing from Maxey’s play this season has been his success at taking the reigns of the Sixers’ offense. In his first year playing as the full-time point guard, he is dishing out 6.6 assists while committing just 1.6 turnovers per game. He has recorded double-digit assists in five games this season.
Alongside Embiid, the Sixers now have one of the best star duos in basketball. Maxey’s improvement to being a full-fledged star player will be crucial to elevating the Sixers’ championship hopes for this year and many years to come.