Sixers

76ers Guard Tyrese Maxey Named Eastern Conference All-Star Reserve

76ers Guard Tyrese Maxey Named Eastern Conference All-Star Reserve Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will have strong representation in this year’s All-Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Joel Embiid was named in late January to his seventh consecutive All-Star appearance. He will be joined by Tyrese Maxey, who on Thursday was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. Embiid will be a starter for the Eastern Conference while Maxey was named as a reserve.

Maxey is in the midst of a strong campaign for the Sixers. He is 14th in the league in scoring, averaging 25.7 points per game. The 23-year old is shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc this season. Maxey has scored 30-plus points in 12 games this season, and he has eclipsed 40 points in a game twice. His season-high came when he scored 50 points in a 137-126 win over the Indiana Pacers back on Nov. 12.

The most impressive thing from Maxey’s play this season has been his success at taking the reigns of the Sixers’ offense. In his first year playing as the full-time point guard, he is dishing out 6.6 assists while committing just 1.6 turnovers per game. He has recorded double-digit assists in five games this season.

Alongside Embiid, the Sixers now have one of the best star duos in basketball. Maxey’s improvement to being a full-fledged star player will be crucial to elevating the Sixers’ championship hopes for this year and many years to come.

Topics  
