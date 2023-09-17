College Football

AP Top 25 Poll: Penn State Holds Steady at No. 7

Michael Lipinski
Dan Rainville, USA Today Network

 

The latest AP Top 25 poll is out and there were a few shakeups heading into Week 4.  The Texas Longhorns jumped Florida State and into the Top 3 while the Orgeon Ducks moved into the Top 10.  The Alabama Crimson Tide dropped to No. 13 after struggling to beat USF on Saturday in Tampa.  The Fightin’ Deion’s slid down one spot to No. 19 after an overtime win over Colorado State.

Locally speaking, Penn State held steady at No. 7 in the poll after the Nittany Lions 30-13 win over Big Ten West foe Illinois.  The Temple Owls will welcome the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes to Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday afternoon and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will go to the Big House to face the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.

 

AP Top 25 for the Week of September 17

  1. Georgia (57)
  2. Michigan (2)
  3. Texas (3)
  4. Florida State (1)
  5. USC
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oregon
  11. Utah
  12. LSU
  13. Alabama
  14. Oregon State
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Oklahoma
  17. North Carolina
  18. Duke
  19. Colorado
  20. Miami
  21. Washington State
  22. UCLA
  23. Tennessee
  24. Iowa
  25. Florida
Others receiving votes: Clemson (76), Missouri (72), Kansas State (54), TCU (21), Fresno State (17), Kansas (15), Tulane (13), Kentucky (10), Maryland (4), BYU (3), Wisconsin (2), Syracuse (2), Louisville (1), Auburn (1)
Topics  
College Football Penn State Rutgers Temple


