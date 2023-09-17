AP Top 25 Poll: Penn State Holds Steady at No. 7

The latest AP Top 25 poll is out and there were a few shakeups heading into Week 4. The Texas Longhorns jumped Florida State and into the Top 3 while the Orgeon Ducks moved into the Top 10. The Alabama Crimson Tide dropped to No. 13 after struggling to beat USF on Saturday in Tampa. The Fightin’ Deion’s slid down one spot to No. 19 after an overtime win over Colorado State.
Locally speaking, Penn State held steady at No. 7 in the poll after the Nittany Lions 30-13 win over Big Ten West foe Illinois. The Temple Owls will welcome the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes to Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday afternoon and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will go to the Big House to face the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.