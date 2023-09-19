Eagles

Avonte Maddox Injury: Are the Eagles Staying In House to Replace Maddox?

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook
Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) reacts after a defensive stop against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 

News broke Monday morning that Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Avonte Maddox is likely lost for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.  While the organization was hoping for a better outcome, the reality of Maddox missing the remainder of the season was all but understood at One NovaCare Way.  In fact, Birds’ head coach Nick Sirianni said as much during his Monday afternoon press conference. Sirianni also mentioned the Eagles “like” the options they have in-house to replace Maddox. 

Let’s take a look at those options. 

Mario Goodrich

Aug 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) breaks up a pass to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Eagles gave the nod to undrafted free agent Mario Goodrich on Thursday night, and he played okay against the Vikings.  The Clemson product was targeted seven times and allowed seven receptions for 78-yards and a touchdown.  Goodrich also accounted for four total tackles in the Thursday night win over Minnesota.  Not awful, but not great. 

Josh Jobe

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe (28) breaks upon a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

 

Josh Jobe played 58 snaps against the Vikings while filling in for the concussed James Bradberry and made six total tackles.  Like Goodrich, Jobe was targeted seven times and allowed four receptions for 78-yards and a score.  Again, like Goodrich, Jobe was not awful but not exactly great. 

Eli Ricks & Kelee Ringo

Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo were both active on Thursday due to Bradberry and Reed Blankenship injuries.  Both players were primarily special teams’ contributors on Thursday.  In fact, the duo has combined for two total tackles and two defensive snaps this season. 

 

 

The Eagles are likely to have Blankenship and Bradberry back for next Monday night’s primetime matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  While not confirming their returns, Sirianni stated, “I feel good that everyone has a chance to play” against the Buccaneers. That would leave the Eagles in need of one defensive back and not two.  However, the Eagles nickel back is of key importance considering they utilize five defensive backs often.  In the short term, a rotation of Goodrich and Jobe might work. Maybe. But it might be wise for the organization to start looking around the league for a veteran replacement for Maddox considering the expectations on the team this season. 

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Eagles Roster Move: Birds Release Arryn Siposs, Sign Braden Mann To Practice Squad In Punter Swap

Author image Paul Bowman  •  22h
Eagles
Eagles Injury Report: Avonte Maddox To Have Surgery, “Out Indefinitely”
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 18 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Report: Avonte Maddox Could Miss Rest of the Season
Author image Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Sep 15 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Fly Past the Vikings in First Primetime Outing
Author image Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Sep 10 2023
Eagles
Eagles vs. Vikings Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Predictions, and More!
Author image Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Sep 13 2023
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report: Birds’ Down Three More Starters Heading into Home Opener vs. Minnesota
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 13 2023
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles News: K Jake Elliott Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 13 2023