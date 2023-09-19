Avonte Maddox Injury: Are the Eagles Staying In House to Replace Maddox?

News broke Monday morning that Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Avonte Maddox is likely lost for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. While the organization was hoping for a better outcome, the reality of Maddox missing the remainder of the season was all but understood at One NovaCare Way. In fact, Birds’ head coach Nick Sirianni said as much during his Monday afternoon press conference. Sirianni also mentioned the Eagles “like” the options they have in-house to replace Maddox.
Let’s take a look at those options.
The Eagles gave the nod to undrafted free agent Mario Goodrich on Thursday night, and he played okay against the Vikings. The Clemson product was targeted seven times and allowed seven receptions for 78-yards and a touchdown. Goodrich also accounted for four total tackles in the Thursday night win over Minnesota. Not awful, but not great.
Josh Jobe played 58 snaps against the Vikings while filling in for the concussed James Bradberry and made six total tackles. Like Goodrich, Jobe was targeted seven times and allowed four receptions for 78-yards and a score. Again, like Goodrich, Jobe was not awful but not exactly great.
Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo were both active on Thursday due to Bradberry and Reed Blankenship injuries. Both players were primarily special teams’ contributors on Thursday. In fact, the duo has combined for two total tackles and two defensive snaps this season.
The Eagles are likely to have Blankenship and Bradberry back for next Monday night’s primetime matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not confirming their returns, Sirianni stated, “I feel good that everyone has a chance to play” against the Buccaneers. That would leave the Eagles in need of one defensive back and not two. However, the Eagles nickel back is of key importance considering they utilize five defensive backs often. In the short term, a rotation of Goodrich and Jobe might work. Maybe. But it might be wise for the organization to start looking around the league for a veteran replacement for Maddox considering the expectations on the team this season.