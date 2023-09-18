Eagles

Eagles Injury Report: Avonte Maddox To Have Surgery, “Out Indefinitely”

Paul Bowman
Twitter
BILL STREICHER/USA TODAY SPORTS

The Eagles are officially down another starter on defense.

While it was reported last week, it seems the second opinion Maddox sought did not come with the result he hoped.

The Eagles starting slot corner will now have surgery to repair his torn pec and will be out indefinately.

It’s an injury likely to keep him out for the remainder of the season – some estimates could put the recovery at four month, which would be the playoffs if things go as the Eagles hope.

Second-year man and former UDFA Mario Goodrich performed admirably in the slot in Maddox’s absence with a secondary that was missing two other starters on Thursday night.

The team could also look to bring in another slot corner. Players like Chris Harris Jr. and Cre’Von LeBlanc are free agents the team could look to bring in on tryouts to see if they could provide depth or even start for the team.

Maddox had missed 15 games over the previous four seasons and it appears he may up that number to 30 games or more in five seasons with this latest injury.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Maddox has appeared in 62 games for the Birds since then. He is under contract through the 2024 season.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Eagles Roster Move: Birds Release Arryn Siposs, Sign Braden Mann To Practice Squad In Punter Swap

Author image Paul Bowman  •  11s
Eagles
Eagles Injury Report: Avonte Maddox Could Miss Rest of the Season
Author image Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Sep 15 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Fly Past the Vikings in First Primetime Outing
Author image Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Sep 10 2023
Eagles
Eagles vs. Vikings Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Predictions, and More!
Author image Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Sep 13 2023
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report: Birds’ Down Three More Starters Heading into Home Opener vs. Minnesota
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 13 2023
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles News: K Jake Elliott Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 13 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Linebacker Shift As Birds Promote Nicholas Morrow To 53-Man, Sign Evans To Practice Squad, Place Dean On IR
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 12 2023