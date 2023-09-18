Eagles Injury Report: Avonte Maddox To Have Surgery, “Out Indefinitely”

The Eagles are officially down another starter on defense.
While it was reported last week, it seems the second opinion Maddox sought did not come with the result he hoped.
The Eagles starting slot corner will now have surgery to repair his torn pec and will be out indefinately.
#Eagles DB Avonte Maddox will have surgery this week to repair a torn pec, sources say after an MRI and additional opinions. The injury will keep him out indefinitely, potentially for the season.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2023
It’s an injury likely to keep him out for the remainder of the season – some estimates could put the recovery at four month, which would be the playoffs if things go as the Eagles hope.
Second-year man and former UDFA Mario Goodrich performed admirably in the slot in Maddox’s absence with a secondary that was missing two other starters on Thursday night.
The team could also look to bring in another slot corner. Players like Chris Harris Jr. and Cre’Von LeBlanc are free agents the team could look to bring in on tryouts to see if they could provide depth or even start for the team.
Maddox had missed 15 games over the previous four seasons and it appears he may up that number to 30 games or more in five seasons with this latest injury.
A fourth-round pick in 2018, Maddox has appeared in 62 games for the Birds since then. He is under contract through the 2024 season.