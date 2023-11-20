Phillies

Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot: Chase Utley Joins Jimmy Rollins on the 2024 BBHOF Ballot

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot: Chase Utley Joins Jimmy Rollins on the 2024 BBHOF Ballot YouTube Screen Capture

 

The 2024 Baseball Writers Association of American Pro Baseball Hall of Fame (whew!) ballot was officially unveiled earlier today and it includes a bevy of former members of the Philadelphia Phillies. The most notable of the newest additions is former All-Star second baseman Chase Utley.  Utley joins former teammates Bobby Abreu, Jimmy Rollins, and Billy Wagner on the ballot. Other first timers on the ballot include Adrian Beltre, David Wright, and Matt Holliday

Utley played 17 Major League seasons with the Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively. “The Man” as he was called by the late Harry Kalas, Utley was a six-time National League All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger Award winner at second base. While he’s on the ballot, Utley’s chances of making the Hall in his first ballot are almost zero. Utley’s candidacy for the Hall is interesting and will continue to serve as a test case for a new way of viewing players. While Utley’s traditional stats over a five-to-seven-year period are off the charts, it’s the advanced stats that could put him in Cooperstown. 

As for the other former Phillies on the ballot, Wagner is the closest to getting into Cooperstown in 2024. The outspoken closer, who spent 2004-2005 with the Phils, has accumulated 68/1% of the votes during the last set of voting. Wagner is likely to achieve the 75% needed to gain induction on this ballot. Abreu has accrued 15.4% of the votes and Rollins accrued 12.9% of the votes. Abreu and Rollins won’t be making the massive leap to 75% this year, but it will be interesting to see how they continue to climb the ballot. 

The results of the 2024 BBWAA voting will be unveiled on January 23 from Cooperstown and broadcast live on MLB Network. Hall of Fame induction is set for Sunday, July 21 from the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
MLB Free Agency News: Phillies Still Linked to Yamamoto Despite Nola’s Signing

MLB Free Agency News: Phillies Still Linked to Yamamoto Despite Nola’s Signing

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 19 2023
Phillies
Breaking MLB Free Agency News: Phillies-Aaron Nola Agree to a 7-year Contract
Breaking MLB Free Agency News: Phillies-Aaron Nola Agree to a 7-year Contract
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 19 2023
Phillies
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies and Aaron Nola Making Progress Towards New Contract
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies and Aaron Nola Making Progress Towards New Contract
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 19 2023
Phillies
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies Kicking the Tires on Yamamoto? Josh Hader Rumors and More from the MLB Hot Stove
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies Kicking the Tires on Yamamoto? Josh Hader Rumors and More from the MLB Hot Stove
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 15 2023
Phillies
MLB Free Agency News: Aaron Nola Rejects Philadelphia Phillies Qualifying Offer
MLB Free Agency News: Aaron Nola Rejects Philadelphia Phillies Qualifying Offer
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 15 2023
Phillies
MLB Free Agency Rumors: The Latest Aaron Nola Rumors from the MLB Hot Stove
MLB Free Agency Rumors: The Latest Aaron Nola Rumors from the MLB Hot Stove
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 13 2023
Phillies
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Chicago Cubs Interested in Rhys Hoskin Per Report
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Chicago Cubs Interested in Rhys Hoskin Per Report
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 12 2023
Go to top button