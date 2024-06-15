Phillies Injury Updates: Marsh Crushes Rehab Assignment, Headed To Baltimore

The Phillies sent Brandon Marsh on a rehab assignment to AA Reading on Thursday night and he played for the team again on Friday.

It went about as well as it could have for the Philies.

With his final at-bat, Marsh lined a single to the outfield on a hard-hit ball.

Brandon Marsh’s final at bat in his rehab assignment at AA Reading was a scorcher to left field. He would score from first on a throwing error. pic.twitter.com/GNP41sDunx — Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Philly ⚾️ & Beyond! (@BaseballBroadSt) June 15, 2024

After the ball went past the first baseman on the next play, Marsh scored from first base on what was a ground ball to the third baseman by Carlos De La Cruz.

The hit put the Phillies outfielder at four hits and a walk in just eight at bats after missing 10 days with the injury.

He showed no signs of rust and looked strong playing both left and center field in Reading.

Following the game, Marsh packed his equipment into his car and left for a two-hour trip south, where he’s expected to join the team at Camden Yards.

It’s unclear when the official move will be made, but it could be as soon as Saturday.

It is not known what corresponding move the team intends to make.