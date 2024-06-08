Phillies

Phillies Trade for Millville, NJ Native…Buddy Kennedy

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Phillies Trade for Millville, NJ Native…Buddy Kennedy

 

The Philadelphia Phillies have traded for Millville, NJ native Buddy Kennedy in exchange for cash, the Detroit Tigers announced on Friday morning. 

What? Were you expecting someone else?

The 25-year-old infielder has spent parts of the last three seasons in the Big Leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks and most recently the Tigers. In 46 MLB games, Kennedy batted .205 with two homers, 17 RBI, three doubles, a pair of triples, and a .808 OPS. The infielder was recently designated for assignment by the Tigers after six games and 13 plate appearances this season with Detroit. 

Originally a 5th round pick of the D-backs in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Millville (NJ) High School, Kennedy spent the bulk of his career in the Arizona system before being claimed off waivers by the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals, respectively. He has struggled in his Big-League appearances and has a better track record in the Minor Leagues. Kennedy has slashed .282/.376/.433 with 48 homers, 268 RBI, and an .810 OPS in seven MiLB seasons over five-levels of play. Kennedy will likely be added to the 40-man roster to take the place of Jose Rodriguez, the latter was suspended for betting on baseball.

The South Jersey native is no stranger to the Phillies family. Kennedy’s grandfather is former Phillies’ third baseman Don Money. Money hit the first ever home run in Veterans Stadium history on April 10, 1971.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

