Phillies to Honor Cole Hamels on Friday Night for the Aptly Named Cole Hamels Retirement Night

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels will put a bow on his career on Friday night in South Philadelphia. The crafty lefty, an integral part of the club’s most recent era of sustained success, will “officially” retire as a member of the Phillies.

Hamels actually retired in August 2023 after a failed comeback attempt with his childhood team, the San Diego Padres. His final outing occurred three-years earlier during the COVID shortened 2020 season with the Atlanta Braves, a 3.1 innings pitched loss against Baltimore. It’s an odd way to go out, but that’s sports. What will be remembered on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park will be the parts of 10 tremendous seasons Hamels spent with the Phillies.

The Phillies’ first round selection in the 2002 MLB June Amateur Draft (17th), Hamels arrived in the Big Leagues in May 2006 with the fanfare of Steve Carlton. Hollywood, as he was aptly nicknamed for his Southern California cool persona, would pitch five scoreless innings of one hit, seven strikeout ball in his MLB debut on May 12, 2006, against the Cincinnati Reds. It was certainly a sign of things to come.

In parts of 10 seasons with the Phillies, Hamels went 114-90 with a 3.30 ERA, 1,884 Ks, 14 complete games, 7 shutouts, and a 1.14 WHIP. He was elected to three All-Star games as a member of the Phillies (2007, 2011-12) and four overall (Texas, 2018). The ace of the club in 2008, Hamels went 4-0 in five starts with a 1.80 ERA and 30 Ks during the 2008 MLB Postseason enroute to NLCS MVP and World Series MVP honors. From 2007 through 2012, Hamels won a remarkable 82 games for the Phillies. In his final game in red pinstripes, Hamels unfurled a Hollywood ending to his Phillies career, a 13-strikeout no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 25, 2015. He was traded six-days later on July 31, 2015, to the Texas Rangers along with SP Jake Diekman for six players including Jorge Alfaro, Jerad Eickhoff, and Nick Williams.

In honor of Hollywood, the Phillies will reportedly wear the below patch on Friday night in honor of Hamels.

The team will also give away replicas of the team’s 2009 National League Champions rings to all fans 15-and-over. No one is exactly sure why they’re not giving out 2008 World Series Champions rings! Afterall, Hamels had a meltdown in 2009 after his tremendous 2008 season…but hey, something is better than nothing!

Watch: Cole Hamels No-Hitter in His Final Phillies Start

July 25, 2015. In Cole Hamels final start with the Phillies, he throws a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs. Tomorrow he officially retires with the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/9IZqFzbDRz — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) June 20, 2024

Cole Hamels Career Stats

