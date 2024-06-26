Phillies

Cy Young Odds: A Pair of Phillies Top the List

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
The 2024 Philadelphia Phillies starting pitchers —nope, not you Taijuan Walker— have been on a historic pace to start the season. Entering Tuesday’s game against Detroit, the Phillies had three of the top five ERA leaders among qualified National League starters.

Not only has the baseball world noticed the historic start from the Phils’ aces, but so has the betting world. Here’s a look at the latest National League Cy Young odds from BetMGM.

Latest Phillies’ Pitchers Cy Young Odds from BetMGM

Pitcher Odds
Zach Wheeler +225
Ranger Suarez +350
Aaron Nola +3000
Cristopher Sanchez +15000

 

Zack Wheeler

Wheeler is the odds on favorite to take home the National League Cy Young Award in 2024. To date, Wheeler is 9-4 with a 2.73 ERA, 107 K’s, and a 0.93 WHIP in 99 innings pitched. The 34-year-old has finished in the Top 10 in Cy Young Award voting twice, in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

 

Ranger Suarez

“Mr. Cool” Ranger Suarez still leads the National League with a 2.01 ERA despite allowing an uncharacteristic four earned runs against Detroit on Tuesday night. What Suarez has been able to do in 2024 has been amazing. Suarez is 10-2, with a 2.o1 ERA, 99 K’s, a complete game shutout, and a 0.93 WHIP in just over 98 innings pitched. He’s slightly behind Wheeler in the Cy Young odds, but might be the best bet to win.

 

Aaron Nola & Cristopher Sanchez

The duo of Aaron Nola and Cristopher Sanchez are “slightly” longer odds to win the 2024 NL Cy Young Award. Likely thanks to name recognition, Nola comes in ahead of Sanchez in the odds at +3000. But, Sanchez at +15000 could surprise a lot of people as the season moves on.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
