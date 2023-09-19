Eagles

Eagles News: Eagles to Workout CB William Jackson

Michael Lipinski
Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson (23) intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden (1) during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

 

During his Monday afternoon press conference, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reiterated that he “liked” the in-house options to replace injured DB Avonte Maddox.  Maddox was injured early in last Thursday’s win over the Vikings and is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.  The combination of Mario Goodrich and Josh Jobe had extended playing time due to the Maddox injury, as well as injuries to Reed Blankenship and James Bradberry. The duo played admirably, earned the praise of their coach, and earned more playing time.  Right? 

In the words of Sunshine Scooter: “Not so fast my friends!”

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Eagles will be working out cornerback William Jackson on Tuesday.  A former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016, Jackson is looking to get back into the NFL after a back injury derailed his 2022 season.  The Eagles just happen to need some help in the defensive backfield.  

In his six NFL seasons, Jackson has 205 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 51 passes defensed, five interceptions, and a score.  The 30-year-old has appeared in 75 NFL games, starting 64 games, before the back injury derailed his career.  Jackson most recently signed a 3-year/$42-million deal with Washington prior to the 2021 season.  He was traded to Pittsburgh at the 2022 NFL trade deadline but never played a down for the Steelers.  

Jackson has reportedly worked out for the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants, both of whom passed on his services.  If healthy, Jackson could serve as valuable veteran depth pieces for the injury depleted Eagles secondary.

Michael Lipinski
