Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Stifle Dolphins Offense In Win

The Eagles entered Sunday Night football just one week after wasting the opportunity to take control of the NFC playoff picture after the offense came out showing no skill or preparation against the Jets.

The offense looked like it might come out clicking, but after a long drive Brian Johnson’s stupidity was once again revealed as he pulled out three more of the most numb-skull run plays possible in the red zone and settled for a field goal.

The defense, for there part, held up pretty well. There was pressure and tackles in the backfield that largely rendered the Dolphins offense, widely regarded as one of or the best, in check. They allowed a terrible 3rd and 18 conversion that wound up giving the Dolphins a touchdown, but otherwise turned the offense away.

A turnover on downs and an interception in the red zone made it so that the Birds defense allowed just 7 points in the game that weren’t gifted to the Dolphins by Hurts.

Meanwhile, the offense was the definition of hot and cold. 

They got hot on drives to Dallas Goedert, AJ Brown and D’Andre Swift which resulted in touchdowns.

Then they’d go extreme cold with Jalen Hurts’ turnovers once again leading the way. This week, he had a play where he held the ball for almost 30 seconds before fumbling the ball away in Miami’s red zone resulting in a free field goal for the Dolphins. He also attempted to throw a ball with a defender right in his face – he had no right even attempting a throw and it resulted in yet another pick-six.

Ultimately, the offense was able to put together their most important drive in the fourth quarter. A drive that took 6:35 off the clock and put the Eagles up by two touchdowns.

With just over four minutes left in the game, the Dolphins offense emerged hoping for some deep shots, but an eight-yard pass was negated by two sacks on the next two plays. Eli Ricks had the dagger, batting away the fourth and ten pass as he jumped the route.

The Eagles advance to 6-1 after beating the first in a long line of tough opponents coming up.

Offensive MVP: AJ Brown

Dallas Goedert had the honors up until the fourth quarter. It was Brown’s huge 42-yard reception while in bracketed coverage that really put this game away and Hurts was force-feeding him earlier on the same drive resulting in his taking a ton of hits. Brown wound up with 137 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions.

Defensive MVP: Haason Reddick

Reddick may not have had a really flashy play in this one, but he really kept the Dolphins run game in check – particularly in the first half. He was a terror for the running backs trying to use their speed to get around the edge and Reddick simply wouldn’t allow it.

Game Notes

  • It cannot be overstated that something needs to change at quarterback. The Eagles need to get Mariota ready and working with the first team more frequently because if Hurts doesn’t clean up his act, he needs to sit on the bench. A game manager with this talent around them should be better than handing 10-15 points your opponent each week off of Hurts making the dumbest decisions possible.
  • It would really be nice to see Hurts not go into grooves of just looking at one receiver. He did that with AJ Brown in the fourth quarter and, while Brown is certainly good, it began to really take what could become a toll as defender began lining up to hit Brown and some of those throws were really leaving him out to dry.
  • Julio Jones did have one catch, but it’d be nice to see him get more involved.
  • Kenneth Gainwell had a ton of snaps but his touchdown run was really the only impressive one. He also appeared to struggle mightily with blocking, particularly on the 42-yard bomb to Brown where Hurts was absolutely wailed by a blitzer that Gainwell didn’t even get in the way of.
  • It really should be stated that, although the score can look somewhat close at 31-17, it was really a 31-7 game with Hurts accounting for the other 10 points the Dolphins scored. Clean up those turnovers and this is a blowout.
  • Dallas Goedert also registered 77 yards and a touchdown on five catches. It’s unknown why he wasn’t involved beyond those first few impressive drives – he was targeted only five times and did not receive a look in the second half.
  • Nolan Smith registered his first sack in the NFL this week in his limited snaps on defense.
  • Darius Slay did have an interception, yes. He also had multiple third and long (10+ yards) that he allowed because he appeared to play no coverage on the catch – this resulted in the drive where the Dolphins offense scored their only touchdown.
  • The lone touchdown pass came on a play that should have had safety help over the top. Edmunds was further away than Bradberry and Sydney Brown got over to the play quicker from the other half of the field. The Birds could really use a trade for a safety, especially with Reed Blankenship out due to last week’s blindside block.

Injury Notes

  • Fletcher Cox was down on one knee and left for a few snaps after having an OL step on his leg. He was able to return later in the drive.

Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles – October 22, 2023

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

Dolphins

 3 7 7 0
Eagles 3

14

 7 7
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
