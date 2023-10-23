Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Stifle Dolphins Offense In Win

The Eagles entered Sunday Night football just one week after wasting the opportunity to take control of the NFC playoff picture after the offense came out showing no skill or preparation against the Jets.
The offense looked like it might come out clicking, but after a long drive Brian Johnson’s stupidity was once again revealed as he pulled out three more of the most numb-skull run plays possible in the red zone and settled for a field goal.
The defense, for there part, held up pretty well. There was pressure and tackles in the backfield that largely rendered the Dolphins offense, widely regarded as one of or the best, in check. They allowed a terrible 3rd and 18 conversion that wound up giving the Dolphins a touchdown, but otherwise turned the offense away.
A turnover on downs and an interception in the red zone made it so that the Birds defense allowed just 7 points in the game that weren’t gifted to the Dolphins by Hurts.
Meanwhile, the offense was the definition of hot and cold.
They got hot on drives to Dallas Goedert, AJ Brown and D’Andre Swift which resulted in touchdowns.
Then they’d go extreme cold with Jalen Hurts’ turnovers once again leading the way. This week, he had a play where he held the ball for almost 30 seconds before fumbling the ball away in Miami’s red zone resulting in a free field goal for the Dolphins. He also attempted to throw a ball with a defender right in his face – he had no right even attempting a throw and it resulted in yet another pick-six.
Ultimately, the offense was able to put together their most important drive in the fourth quarter. A drive that took 6:35 off the clock and put the Eagles up by two touchdowns.
With just over four minutes left in the game, the Dolphins offense emerged hoping for some deep shots, but an eight-yard pass was negated by two sacks on the next two plays. Eli Ricks had the dagger, batting away the fourth and ten pass as he jumped the route.
The Eagles advance to 6-1 after beating the first in a long line of tough opponents coming up.
Dallas Goedert had the honors up until the fourth quarter. It was Brown’s huge 42-yard reception while in bracketed coverage that really put this game away and Hurts was force-feeding him earlier on the same drive resulting in his taking a ton of hits. Brown wound up with 137 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions.
Reddick may not have had a really flashy play in this one, but he really kept the Dolphins run game in check – particularly in the first half. He was a terror for the running backs trying to use their speed to get around the edge and Reddick simply wouldn’t allow it.
