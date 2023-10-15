Eagles Postgame Report: Jets Earn First Win Over Eagles With Putrid Showing By Hurts, Offense

The day started as a good one for Birds fans after seeing the Browns beat the 49ers to allow the Eagles to become the last remaining undefeated team in the league. It did not stay that way.
Through the defense did bend a bit, they had a very strong first half for a team missing multiple defensive linemen and secondary guys.
They forced a punt, made the Jets settle for three field goals and got a turnover on downs. While nine points on it’s own doesn’t sound great, it should be noted two of those drives came from a short field due to turnovers.
On offense, it was D’Andre Swift who ended a promising drive before the half with an ugly fumble – turning what should have probably been at least a 17-6 score at the half to instead be 14-9. A deflection off a pass to Goedert happened into the lap of a Jets defender, resulting in the other turnover.
Outside of those two plays, however, the offense looked about as good as it had all season. Even without Lane Johnson, it seemed like they were clicking. It was just a great play with a lucky bounce and poor ball security by Swift that held up a potential early blow out.
The same could not be said of the offense after the half, where sacks, negative runs and another DeVonta Smith drop left the Birds with no control of the clock and no opportunity to score points in the third quarter.
Hurts continued to show next to nothing other than running ability culminating in his third interception that handed the Jets the ball in their own red zone. Literally the only thing that couldn’t happen and Hurts, stares down his receiver, ignores open receivers on the other half of the field and makes a crappy pass for a huge return.
The lone touchdown the defense allowed was intentionally allowed to preserve clock after Hurts threw his third interception of the game.
This loss rests on the shoulders of the quarterback who showed no fight at the end of the game and the offense who’s highlights include running backs throwing the ball away and receiver dropping balls that hit them in the hands. An absolute train wreck unworthy of having been shown on any TV anywhere in the world – you’d have had more fun watching your local high school team actually show some fundamental concepts for the game.
Oh, and the turf at Met Life once again injured an incredible amount of players.
The Jets now have their first win over the Eagles in the history of the NFL.
I suppose you could argue for AJ Brown or some of the offensive linemen, but the simple fact was that the Eagles and Jalen Hurts ran an absolute embarrassment out this week. Not what you want to see with a slate featuring teams that don’t suck coming up.
Really, the whole defense performed well as a unit with the level of depth that they had to use just to get through the game. Reddick was the most effective, however, with two and a half sacks to go with his five tackles.
Eagles
9