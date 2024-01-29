Former Phillies Coach Jimy Williams Passes Away

Some sad news from the world of baseball, former Major League manager Jimy Williams has passed away at the age of 80.
pic.twitter.com/PCjSK3XhE4
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2024
pic.twitter.com/PCjSK3XhE4
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2024
Williams spent over a decade as a Major League manager with the Toronto Blue Jays (1986-1998), Boston Red Sox (1997-2001), and Houston Astros (2002-2004) notching a 910-790 record. He won the 1999 American League Manager of the Year Award as skipper of the Red Sox.
He joined the Philadelphia Phillies as a bench coach prior to the 2007 MLB seasons, he held that role for two seasons including the 2008 World Series Championship team.