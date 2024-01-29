Phillies

Former Phillies Coach Jimy Williams Passes Away

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Former Phillies Coach Jimy Williams Passes Away Kyle Ross, USA TODAY Sports

 

Some sad news from the world of baseball, former Major League manager Jimy Williams has passed away at the age of 80.

Williams spent over a decade as a Major League manager with the Toronto Blue Jays (1986-1998), Boston Red Sox (1997-2001), and Houston Astros (2002-2004) notching a 910-790 record. He won the 1999 American League Manager of the Year Award as skipper of the Red Sox.

He joined the Philadelphia Phillies as a bench coach prior to the 2007 MLB seasons, he held that role for two seasons including the 2008 World Series Championship team.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
