Phillies

MLB Free Agency News: Phillies Sign RHP Jose Ruiz to a Minor League Deal

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
MLB Free Agency News: Phillies Sign RHP Jose Ruiz to a Minor League Deal Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 

Lost in the madness of the Philadelphia Eagles 34-31 walk off, OT win over the Buffalo Bills was a signing by the Philadelphia Phillies! The Phillies have reportedly agreed to a minor league contract with RHP Jose Ruiz, reports MLB Trade Rumors Tim Dierkes. The deal also includes an invite to 2024 MLB Spring Training according to the report. The 29-year-old split time between the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023.

Ruiz made four appearances with Chicago in 2023, the righty allowed a whopping nine earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched. The early season performance earned him a trip out of the Windy City, Ruiz was claimed by Arizona and made 34 appearances for the 2023 National League Champions (ugh). Ruiz went 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA, 36 K, and a 1.5 WHIP in 40.2 innings for the D-backs. He did not pitch for Arizona in the 2023 MLB Postseason. Ruiz is 5-8 with a 4.51 ERA, 217 K, and a 1.48 WHIP in 219.1 innings throughout his seven-plus Major League seasons.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
