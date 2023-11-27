MLB Free Agency News: Phillies Sign RHP Jose Ruiz to a Minor League Deal

Lost in the madness of the Philadelphia Eagles 34-31 walk off, OT win over the Buffalo Bills was a signing by the Philadelphia Phillies! The Phillies have reportedly agreed to a minor league contract with RHP Jose Ruiz, reports MLB Trade Rumors Tim Dierkes. The deal also includes an invite to 2024 MLB Spring Training according to the report. The 29-year-old split time between the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023.
Ruiz made four appearances with Chicago in 2023, the righty allowed a whopping nine earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched. The early season performance earned him a trip out of the Windy City, Ruiz was claimed by Arizona and made 34 appearances for the 2023 National League Champions (ugh). Ruiz went 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA, 36 K, and a 1.5 WHIP in 40.2 innings for the D-backs. He did not pitch for Arizona in the 2023 MLB Postseason. Ruiz is 5-8 with a 4.51 ERA, 217 K, and a 1.48 WHIP in 219.1 innings throughout his seven-plus Major League seasons.