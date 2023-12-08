Phillies

MLB Rule 5 Draft Results: Phillies Add Five Players in MLB Rule 5 Draft Minor League Portion

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
MLB Rule 5 Draft Results: Phillies Add Five Players in MLB Rule 5 Draft Minor League Portion Kyle Ross, USA TODAY Sports

 

The 2023 MLB Rule 5 Draft was held on Wednesday afternoon from the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Conference Center in Nashville, TN. While there was plenty of action in the Major League portion of the draft from other teams around the league, the Philadelphia Phillies were conspicuously quiet. The Fightins passed on every opportunity to add a player during the Major League portion and instead focused on the minor-league portion of the Rule 5 Draft. It was during the MiLB portion of the Rule 5 Draft that the Phillies added five players including three catchers. 

Here’s a breakdown of the Phillies’ 2023 MLB Rule 5 Draft selections and players the club lost during the Draft.

Phillies 2023 MLB Rule 5 Draft Selections

Major League Rule 5 Draft: No Players Selected and No Players Lost

 

Minor League Rule 5 Draft: Players Selected

  • C William Simoneit (OAK)
  • C Luis Caicuto (ARZ)
  • C Carson Taylor (LAD)
  • INF Trevor Schwecke (TOR)
  • INF Bryson Ball (CLE)

Minor League Rule 5 Draft: Players Lost

  • LHP Rafael Marcano (MIN)
  • LHP Keylan Killgore (KC)
  • RHP Carlos Betancourt (HOU)
  • RHP Blake Brown (TB)

About the Rule 5 Draft

We can skip the Big League rules of the Rule 5 Draft since the Phillies didn’t select any players or lose any players during the MLB portion of the proceedings. As for the minor-league portion, here’s how the Minor League Rule 5 Draft works.

  • Any MiLB player not on the MiLB 38-man roster can be selected.
  • A $24,500.00 payment is made to the original club for each player selected.
  • Players are eligible to play for any level in their new ballclub’s minor league system.
  • Players DO NOT have to be added to the 40-man roster.
  • Players DO NOT have to be offered back to their original club if they’re being waived.
  • Original club’s DO NOT receive a $50,000.00 payout for a player being waived.

 

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
MLB Free Agency: Chicago Cubs and Rhys Hoskins Have Discussed Multiple Deals

MLB Free Agency: Chicago Cubs and Rhys Hoskins Have Discussed Multiple Deals

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 5 2023
Phillies
Phillies News: Phillies Manager Rob Thomson Receives Contract Extension and Coaching Staff Changes
Phillies News: Phillies Manager Rob Thomson Receives Contract Extension and Coaching Staff Changes
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 4 2023
Phillies
Phillies Uniform News: Phillies Ditching Red Tops Ahead of Phillies City Connect Uniform Debut
Phillies Uniform News: Phillies Ditching Red Tops Ahead of Phillies City Connect Uniform Debut
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 1 2023
Phillies
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies Still Connected to Cy Young Winner Blake Snell
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies Still Connected to Cy Young Winner Blake Snell
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 30 2023
Phillies
MLB Free Agency News: Phillies Sign RHP Jose Ruiz to a Minor League Deal
MLB Free Agency News: Phillies Sign RHP Jose Ruiz to a Minor League Deal
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 27 2023
Phillies
Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot: Chase Utley Joins Jimmy Rollins on the 2024 BBHOF Ballot
Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot: Chase Utley Joins Jimmy Rollins on the 2024 BBHOF Ballot
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 22 2023
Phillies
MLB Free Agency News: Phillies Still Linked to Yamamoto Despite Nola’s Signing
MLB Free Agency News: Phillies Still Linked to Yamamoto Despite Nola’s Signing
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 19 2023
Go to top button