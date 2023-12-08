MLB Rule 5 Draft Results: Phillies Add Five Players in MLB Rule 5 Draft Minor League Portion

The 2023 MLB Rule 5 Draft was held on Wednesday afternoon from the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Conference Center in Nashville, TN. While there was plenty of action in the Major League portion of the draft from other teams around the league, the Philadelphia Phillies were conspicuously quiet. The Fightins passed on every opportunity to add a player during the Major League portion and instead focused on the minor-league portion of the Rule 5 Draft. It was during the MiLB portion of the Rule 5 Draft that the Phillies added five players including three catchers.
Here’s a breakdown of the Phillies’ 2023 MLB Rule 5 Draft selections and players the club lost during the Draft.
We can skip the Big League rules of the Rule 5 Draft since the Phillies didn’t select any players or lose any players during the MLB portion of the proceedings. As for the minor-league portion, here’s how the Minor League Rule 5 Draft works.