NBA Trade Deadline: 14 Players 76ers Could Target at Upcoming Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away. Despite Joel Embiid missing extended time, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly still aggressively looking to improve the roster. If Embiid does return this season, the Sixers are positioned to potentially make a deep playoff run. They have up to three first-round picks and eight second-round picks they can trade. In addition to their available draft capital, the Sixers have multiple expiring contracts, so matching salaries should not be a problem. There are many names on the trade market who can potentially interest the Sixers. Here are 15 names, organized by position, that could entice the Sixers heading into the 3 p.m. Feb. 8 trade deadline:
Adding another capable center to the roster instantly became a top priority after Embiid’s injury. Paul Reed and Mo Bamba are not enough to hold down the fort for however long Embiid is out of the lineup. The following are a few players who the Sixers should consider adding at the trade deadline:
Olynyk should be at the top of the list of potential big men the Sixers are interested in. He possess a versatile skill set, with 3-point shooting being his best skill. The 32-year old is shooting a career-high 42.9% from deep this season, albeit on low volume (1.7 attempts per game). Olynyk has knocked down 37% of his long-distance attempts in his career. Despite playing only 20.4 minutes per game this season, Olynyk is averaging 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He has the size (6-foot-11, 240 pounds) to play center and the outside shooting to also play some minutes next to Embiid once he returns to the floor. He is also on an expiring contract ($12.1 million), so adding him would have no affect on the team’s offseason plans.
Sixers fans grew to love Drummond during his brief stint with the team a few years ago. While he lacks the offensive skill set of a player like Olynyk, he nearly makes up for it through his ability to dominate the glass. Drummond is in the midst of a tremendous campaign with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 7.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in just 16.2 minutes per game. His defense and rebounding would be key to helping keep the Sixers afloat during Embiid’s absence. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Wednesday afternoon the Sixers “have indeed registered interest” in Drummond. He is also on an expiring contract ($3.3 million), so the team would not be tied to him long term.
Richards is another player who fits the traditional big man mold. He does not provide much offensively outside of dunks and put-backs around the rim. However, he is a solid rebounder who can also defend the basket. He is averaging 9.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game for the Charlotte Hornets this season. Unlike both Olynyk and Drummond, Richards is not on an expiring contract. He is currently in the first year of a three-year, $15 million contract. His $5 million salary for the 2025-26 season is non-guaranteed. The 26-year old likely still has room to grow and would be an underrated addition to the Sixers roster.
Among the list of centers available on the trade market, Muscala would slot in towards the bottom. He does not provide much outside of being a solid shooter. However, his 3-point numbers this season (31.9% in 32 games between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons) are down from his typical efficiency. Since being traded to the Pistons, Muscala has averaged 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game. Assuming he can recover back to his typical shooting numbers (37.6% career from deep), he would be a decent addition to the Sixers’ second unit.
The Sixers currently rank 26th in the league in 3-point attempts per game (31.4). Getting that number up should be a major priority for the remainder of the season. One way the team can do that is by adding a sharpshooter at the trade deadline. Most of the wing players listed below would fill that role to perfection.
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Bogdanovic is one of the players the Sixers are interested in acquiring at the trade deadline. He is a pure sharpshooter who would be a perfect fit next to Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. While he is in the latter stages of his career, Bogdanovic is still producing at a high level. The 34-year old is averaging 20.2 points per game while shooting 41.5% from 3-point range on 7.4 attempts per game. He is also on a team-friendly contract, with just $2 million guaranteed for the 2024-25 season (the final year of the contract).
Fischer’s report also linked the Sixers to another sharpshooting wing player. Hield would instantly improve the Sixers’ outside shooting. The 31-year old is shooting 38.4% from 3-point range this season, and he launches them at an incredibly high rate. For his career, Hield is a 40.1% shooter from deep on 7.7 attempts per game. Imagine the success of the Embiid-Hield two-man game, it would be nearly impossible for opposing defenses to stop. Hield is also on an expiring contract, making $19.2 million this season. While he would be a great fit, there are reportedly gaps between what the Pacers are looking for and what the Sixers are looking to give up. According to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports, the Pacers are looking to get a first-round pick in exchange for Hield while the Sixers “would not do a deal for anything beyond expiring contracts and second-round picks.”
Finney-Smith would be an interesting addition to the Sixers. He was not much of an outside shooter in the first few years of his career. However, he developed that part of his game and is now an above-average jump shooter. Over the last five seasons, Finney-Smith is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc on 5 attempts per game. In addition to his outside shooting ability, he is also a strong perimeter defender. Finney-Smith is under contract for the next two seasons, although that includes a player option for $15.4 million in the 2025-26 season.
O’Neale is by far not the biggest name on this list, but he is still a productive player. He is averaging 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Brooklyn Nets this season. The 30-year old is a strong outside shooter, connecting on 36.6% of his 3-pointers this season. He is also a strong defender who at 6-foot-6 can defend multiple positions. While not being a big name, O’Neale would be a solid 3-and-D addition to the Sixers’ rotation.
While Maxey is excelling in his first year running the Sixers’ offense, it is clear the team needs another secondary ball handler. Fortunately for the Sixers, there is no shortage of players available who can help the Sixers in that area.
The biggest remaining name who has a chance of being moved at the trade deadline is Murray. The Hawks guard is averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season. While he is a questionable fit next to Embiid and Maxey, his talent still warrants heavy consideration. He has underwhelmed during his time in Atlanta, although many believe he has not yet reached his highest potential. The Hawks are currently looking for a package consisting of multiple draft picks and players, which would be above the Sixers’ price range. However, if Atlanta’s asking price drops the Sixers should consider making a run at trading for Murray.
Caruso is one of the more popular names available on the trade market. He is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, capable of locking down the opposing team’s best scorer on a nightly basis. On offense, Caruso can both shoot from outside and run the offense when necessary. He is averaging 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.3 steals per game this season. Caruso is also shooting a career-high 40.4% from 3-point range on 4.4 attempts per contest. While he would be a great fit in Philadelphia, Chicago is currently asking for multiple first-round picks for him. The Sixers are not likely to pay that high of a price for Caruso or any other player at the trade deadline.
Burks would be a solid addition to the Sixers’ rotation. His primary ability is putting the ball in the hoop. He is averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc this season. While he is not known for his playmaking ability, he is capable of running the offense in short spurts. He is on an expiring contract, making $10.4 million this season.
The Sixers are in need of another ball handler, and Jones would fill that in addition to doing a whole lot more. He is excelling in his first season as a full-time starting point guard. The 27-year old is averaging 12.2 points, 6.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season for the Washington Wizards. In addition to being an effective ball handler, Jones is a strong outside shooter. He is knocking down 39.2% of his attempts from 3-point range this season. If the struggling Wizards consider blowing things up, the Sixers should jump on trying to trade for Jones.
Wright is not a well-known name across the league, but he is still a useful player. He provides an important combination of playmaking, defense and outside shooting. In limited minutes this season for the Wizards, Wright is averaging 4.4 points, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He has developed as an outside shooter in recent seasons, connecting on 36.7% of his attempts over the last five campaigns.
Injuries have dogged Kennard this season, but when healthy he is an elite outside shooter. Over the last four seasons, he shot 46% from 3-point range. In Kennard, the Sixers would be adding a sharpshooter who is a perfect fit with the rest of the roster. He is currently under contract for $14.6 million this season with a team option for the same amount in 2024-25.