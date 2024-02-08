Sixers

NBA Trade Deadline: 76ers Reportedly Acquire Sharpshooter Buddy Hield From Pacers

Matt Gregan photo
Matt Gregan
NBA Trade Deadline: 76ers Reportedly Acquire Sharpshooter Buddy Hield From Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers were looking to add more shooters to the roster, and they succeeded in that mission in a major way. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers are acquiring sharpshooter Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the details of the trade. The Sixers are giving up Marcus Morris Sr., Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks for Hield.

Hield instantly adds elite floor-spacing ability to the Sixers’ roster. He is a career 40.1% shooter from 3-point range on 7.7 attempts per game. The Sixers came into Thursday ranked 26th in 3-point attempts per game (31.4) and 19th in 3-point percentage (36.2). Hield’s combination of efficient outside shooting at an incredibly high volume should help the Sixers improve in both those categories. He should also improve a Sixers offense that has struggled mightily since Joel Embiid suffered a left meniscus injury.

The 31-year old is also a great fit with Embiid whenever he returns to the floor. The two-man game between Embiid and Hield would rival, or even possibly exceed, the success of the two-man game Embiid had with JJ Redick earlier in his career.

However, Hield is an extremely poor defender. While he provides added gravity for Tyrese Maxey, opposing teams are going to feast on the backcourt of Hield and Maxey. Hield is going to have to produce in a big way offensively to overcome his defensive struggles. Fortunately for the Sixers, Hield should be able to do so with ease.

The Sixers acquiring Hield without giving up any first-round picks should come as a shock. As soon as Wednesday night, reports indicated the Pacers were looking to receive a first-round pick in return for Hield. The Sixers ultimately were able to get the sharpshooter for expiring contracts and a slew of second-round picks. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the picks the Sixers gave up were Toronto’s 2024 second-rounder as well as 2029 second-round picks from the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

While Hield should help improve the Sixers, he will not have any effect on the team’s offseason plans. Hield carries a $19.2 million cap hit and is on the final year of his contract. The chances of the Sixers re-signing him are slim, although if they do go that route they now hold his bird rights. As a result, the team can exceed the salary cap and still re-sign him if they so choose.

In addition to trading for Hield, the Sixers also made a small move to duck under the luxury tax. According to Wojnarowski, The team sent off Danuel House Jr. and a 2024 second-round pick via the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons. The move pushes the Sixers underneath the $165.3 million luxury tax. After both the Hield and House trades, the Sixers now sit $3.2 million below the tax line.

The Sixers now notably have enough space under the tax to add a player like Kyle Lowry from the buyout market. In addition to getting under the tax, the Sixers also have more flexibility in any potential future trade. Since the team did not receive anything in return for House, the Sixers now hold a trade exception worth House’s salary of $4.3 million.

Stay tuned for analysis about any other moves the Sixers might make before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

