Sixers

NBA Trade Deadline: 76ers Trade Pat Beverley to Bucks for Cameron Payne, Second-Round Pick

Matt Gregan photo
Matt Gregan
Twitter Facebook
NBA Trade Deadline: 76ers Trade Pat Beverley to Bucks for Cameron Payne, Second-Round Pick Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Pat Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks, as first reported by the “Pat Bev Pod.” Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Sixers are receiving back Cameron Payne and a second-round pick. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports the pick the Sixers are receiving from Milwaukee is a 2027 second-round pick.

Trading away Beverley seemingly came out of nowhere. He established himself as one of the team’s top options off the bench. Beverley averaged 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Sixers. In addition to his play on the floor, he also provided crucial leadership and toughness in the locker room.

This move makes it appear more likely the Sixers are going to pursue Kyle Lowry in the event he gets bought out by the Charlotte Hornets. Lowry is a similar player to Beverley. He is a career 36.8% shooter from 3-point range who also plays a gritty, tough style of basketball. The 19-year veteran also brings a wealth of playoff experience.

It is unclear if Payne is here to stay or will be re-routed as part of another trade before the 3 p.m. trade deadline. If he does stay on the roster, he will provide a mixture of playmaking, perimeter defense and outside shooting. Payne is averaging 6.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 14.9 minutes per game this season. The 29-year old is shooting 39.7% from deep on 2.8 attempts per game this year.

Topics  
Sixers Writer: Matt Gregan
Matt Gregan photo
Twitter Facebook

Matt Gregan

View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Matt Gregan

Twitter Facebook
View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Related To Sixers

Sixers
NBA Trade Deadline: 76ers Reportedly Acquire Sharpshooter Buddy Hield From Pacers

NBA Trade Deadline: 76ers Reportedly Acquire Sharpshooter Buddy Hield From Pacers

Author image Matt Gregan  •  3h
Sixers
NBA Trade Deadline: 14 Players 76ers Could Target at Upcoming Trade Deadline
NBA Trade Deadline: 14 Players 76ers Could Target at Upcoming Trade Deadline
Author image Matt Gregan  •  17h
Sixers
NBA Trade Deadline: Embiid Injury Throws Potential Wrench in 76ers’ Trade Deadline Plans
NBA Trade Deadline: Embiid Injury Throws Potential Wrench in 76ers’ Trade Deadline Plans
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Feb 6 2024
Sixers
Instant Observations: 76ers’ Cold Stretch Continues With Loss to Mavericks
Instant Observations: 76ers’ Cold Stretch Continues With Loss to Mavericks
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Feb 5 2024
Sixers
76ers Star Joel Embiid to Undergo Surgery on Meniscus, Expected to ‘Miss an Extended Period of Time’
76ers Star Joel Embiid to Undergo Surgery on Meniscus, Expected to ‘Miss an Extended Period of Time’
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Feb 4 2024
Sixers
Report: Embiid Diagnosed With ‘Displaced Flap of Meniscus,’ Weighing Treatment Options
Report: Embiid Diagnosed With ‘Displaced Flap of Meniscus,’ Weighing Treatment Options
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Feb 3 2024
Sixers
Fan Reactions: Sixers Tyrese Maxey Drops 51 points in win over Jazz
Fan Reactions: Sixers Tyrese Maxey Drops 51 points in win over Jazz
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Feb 1 2024
Go to top button