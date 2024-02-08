NBA Trade Deadline: 76ers Trade Pat Beverley to Bucks for Cameron Payne, Second-Round Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Pat Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks, as first reported by the “Pat Bev Pod.” Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Sixers are receiving back Cameron Payne and a second-round pick. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports the pick the Sixers are receiving from Milwaukee is a 2027 second-round pick.
Milwaukee is acquiring Patrick Beverley from the 76ers for Cam Payne and a second-round pick, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024
This move makes it appear more likely the Sixers are going to pursue Kyle Lowry in the event he gets bought out by the Charlotte Hornets. Lowry is a similar player to Beverley. He is a career 36.8% shooter from 3-point range who also plays a gritty, tough style of basketball. The 19-year veteran also brings a wealth of playoff experience.
It is unclear if Payne is here to stay or will be re-routed as part of another trade before the 3 p.m. trade deadline. If he does stay on the roster, he will provide a mixture of playmaking, perimeter defense and outside shooting. Payne is averaging 6.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 14.9 minutes per game this season. The 29-year old is shooting 39.7% from deep on 2.8 attempts per game this year.