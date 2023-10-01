Phillies

NL Wild Card Series: Phillies vs. Marlins NLWCS Schedule

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) will begin the defense of their National League pennant on Tuesday against a familiar NL East foe, the Miami Marlins (84-77). The Phillies ended the 2023 MLB regular season with a dominant 9-1 win over the New York Mets. Meanwhile, the Marlins were shut out by the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-0. The 2023 National League Wild Card Series will begin on Tuesday with all games being played at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.  

Here’s the complete schedule for the Phillies vs. Marlins NL Wild Card Series: 

2023 NL Wild Card Series (Best of Three, All Games in Philadelphia)

NLWCS Game 1– Tuesday, October 3 | First Pitch: 8:08 PM/EDT | ESPN

NLWCS Game 2– Wednesday, October 4 | First Pitch: 8:08 PM/EDT | ESPN

NLWCS Game 3– Thursday, October 5 | First Pitch: 8:08 PM/EDT | ESPN (if necessary)

The Marlins won the 2023 MLB season series, 7-6, against the Phillies.  However, Miami will be without starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and possibly NL batting champion Luis Arraez.

Topics  
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
