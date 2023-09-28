NL Wild Card Series: Rob Thomson Announces Phillies Game 1 and Game 2 Starting Pitchers

The major question on Wednesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park was simple: who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies in the upcoming National League Wild Card Series? A day after clinching the teams’ second consecutive trip to the MLB Postseason, Phils’ manager Rob Thomson answered that very question. His answer should come as no surprise, Zack Wheeler will get the ball for NLWCS Game 1 and Aaron Nola will get the ball for NLWCS Game 2.
Wheeler will pitch on Thursday in the regular season home finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 33-year-old is 13-6 with a 3.64 ERA, a team leading 207 Ks, and a 1.074 WHIP in 188 innings pitched this season. Wheeler has an outside shot at winning the 2023 National League Cy Young Award. He will enter NLWCS Game 1 on regular rest.
As for Nola, he will not pitch another inning this season according to Thomson. His turn in the rotation would be coming up on Sunday in the regular season finale against the New York Mets. The embattled right-hander will throw a series of bullpens leading up to his start in Game 2 on Wednesday, October 4. Nola will start Game 2 on eight days’ rest; he owns a 3.29 career ERA in 25-games pitched on six-plus days of rest.
Thomson wouldn’t commit to a starter for NLWCS Game 3 if it is necessary, although he is leaning towards lefty Ranger Suarez. Suarez will be kept as a bullpen option for Game 1 and Game 2, however. This mirrors the role Suarez played in the Phillies 2022 MLB Postseason run, a jack of all trades. Taijuan Walker and/or Christoper Sanchez are the likely candidates to start Game 3 if Suarez isn’t available.
Here’s a look at the 2023 National League Postseason Schedule:
