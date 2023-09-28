Phillies

NL Wild Card Series: Rob Thomson Announces Phillies Game 1 and Game 2 Starting Pitchers

Michael Lipinski
The major question on Wednesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park was simple: who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies in the upcoming National League Wild Card Series? A day after clinching the teams’ second consecutive trip to the MLB Postseason, Phils’ manager Rob Thomson answered that very question.  His answer should come as no surprise, Zack Wheeler will get the ball for NLWCS Game 1 and Aaron Nola will get the ball for NLWCS Game 2. 

Wheeler will pitch on Thursday in the regular season home finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.  The 33-year-old is 13-6 with a 3.64 ERA, a team leading 207 Ks, and a 1.074 WHIP in 188 innings pitched this season.  Wheeler has an outside shot at winning the 2023 National League Cy Young Award.  He will enter NLWCS Game 1 on regular rest.  

As for Nola, he will not pitch another inning this season according to Thomson. His turn in the rotation would be coming up on Sunday in the regular season finale against the New York Mets.  The embattled right-hander will throw a series of bullpens leading up to his start in Game 2 on Wednesday, October 4.  Nola will start Game 2 on eight days’ rest; he owns a 3.29 career ERA in 25-games pitched on six-plus days of rest.  

Thomson wouldn’t commit to a starter for NLWCS Game 3 if it is necessary, although he is leaning towards lefty Ranger Suarez.  Suarez will be kept as a bullpen option for Game 1 and Game 2, however. This mirrors the role Suarez played in the Phillies 2022 MLB Postseason run, a jack of all trades.  Taijuan Walker and/or Christoper Sanchez are the likely candidates to start Game 3 if Suarez isn’t available.  

Here’s a look at the 2023 National League Postseason Schedule:

Wild Card Series (Best of Three)

  • Tuesday, October 3- NLWCS Game 1 on ESPN Networks
  • Wednesday, October 4- NLWCS Game 2 on ESPN Networks
  • Thursday, October 5- NLWCS Game 3 (if necessary) on ESPN Networks

Division Series (Best of Five)

  • Saturday, October 7- NLDS Game 1 on TBS
  • Monday, October 9- NLDS Game 2 on TBS
  • Wednesday, October 11- NLDS Game 3 on TBS
  • Thursday, October 12- NLDS Game 4 (if necessary) on TBS
  • Saturday, October 14- NLDS Game 5 (if necessary) on TBS

League Championship Series (Best of Seven)

  • Monday, October 16- NLCS Game 1 on TBS
  • Tuesday, October 17- NLCS Game 2 on TBS
  • Thursday, October 19- NLCS Game 3 on TBS
  • Friday, October 20- NLCS Game 4 on TBS
  • Saturday, October 21- NLCS Game 5 (if necessary) on TBS
  • Monday, October 23- NLCS Game 6 (if necessary) on TBS
  • Tuesday, October 24- NLCS Game 7 (if necessary) on TBS

World Series (Best of Seven)

  • Friday, October 27- Game 1 on Fox
  • Saturday, October 28- Game 2 on Fox
  • Monday, October 30- Game 3 on Fox
  • Tuesday, October 31- Game 4 on Fox
  • Wednesday, November 1- Game 5 (if necessary) on Fox
  • Friday, November 3- Game 6 (if necessary) on Fox
  • Saturday, November 4- Game 7 (if necessary) on Fox

The Latest Philadelphia Phillies Postseason Odds

Philadelphia Phillies Postseason Betting Odds Odds Play
To Win the World Series +1400 BetMGM logo
To Win the National League +650 BetMGM logo

 

