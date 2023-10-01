NL Wild Card Series: Who Will Be the Philadelphia Phillies Wild Card Opponent on Tuesday?

The final day of the 2023 MLB regular season is upon us and the Philadelphia Phillies are awaiting their opponent in the 2023 National League Wild Card Series. The Phillies will be keeping an eye on two games Sunday afternoon, Marlins at Pirates and Astros at Diamondbacks. The outcome of those games will determine what team comes to South Philadelphia on Tuesday for NLWCS Game 1.
Here’s how it breaks down:
It’s likely to be a good old fashioned NL East showdown in the 2023 NL Wild Card Series starting Tuesday from Citizens Bank Park. The Marlins took the 2023 season series from the Phillies, 7-6, however the Fish will be without SP Sandy Alcantara when the series begins.