Phillies

NL Wild Card Series: Who Will Be the Philadelphia Phillies Wild Card Opponent on Tuesday?

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

 

The final day of the 2023 MLB regular season is upon us and the Philadelphia Phillies are awaiting their opponent in the 2023 National League Wild Card Series.  The Phillies will be keeping an eye on two games Sunday afternoon, Marlins at Pirates and Astros at Diamondbacks.  The outcome of those games will determine what team comes to South Philadelphia on Tuesday for NLWCS Game 1. 

Here’s how it breaks down:

Phillies vs. Marlins If…

  • The Miami Marlins own the tiebreaker over Arizona and are currently slotted as the second NL Wild Card team.  If Miami defeats the Pirates they can take the PA turnpike straight to South Philadelphia for a date with the Phillies.  
  • Both the Marlins and Diamondbacks win or lose their season finales on Sunday.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks If…

  • There’s only one scenario where the Diamondbacks will come to Philly on Tuesday: Arizona defeats Houston and Miami loses to Pittsburgh.  

Most Likely Scenario

It’s likely to be a good old fashioned NL East showdown in the 2023 NL Wild Card Series starting Tuesday from Citizens Bank Park. The Marlins took the 2023 season series from the Phillies, 7-6, however the Fish will be without SP Sandy Alcantara when the series begins

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies vs. Mets: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 29 2023
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Rhys Hoskins Return Considered a Long Shot
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 27 2023
Phillies
NL Wild Card Series: Rob Thomson Announces Phillies Game 1 and Game 2 Starting Pitchers
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 27 2023
Phillies
Phillies Minor League Report: De La Cruz, Dunn Names Eastern League All-Stars
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 27 2023
Phillies
2023 MLB Postseason: Phillies Secure top NL Wild Card Spot, Homefield in NL Wild Card Series
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 26 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies Clinch a 2023 MLB Postseason Berth
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 26 2023
Phillies
Phillies Minor League Report: Lehigh Valley IronPigs Named 2023 MiLB Attendance Champions
Author image Jennifer McGraw  •  Sep 26 2023