NLDS Game 4 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Phillies vs. Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies, thanks to a 10-2 Game 3 shellacking of the Atlanta Braves, took a 2-1 series lead and can advance to their second consecutive National League Championship Series with a win in Game 4 on Thursday night. In a rematch of Game 1, the Phils will lean on the cool hand of LHP Ranger Suarez to start Game 4 while the Braves will counter with Spencer Strider, who would rather play sans fans. First pitch has been moved back to 8:07 PM/EDT from Citizens Bank Park.
Tomorrow, we’re comin’ for ya .@SpencerSTRIDer ! NO MERCY! #MLB #Postseason #RedOctober #RingTheBell #Phillies
pic.twitter.com/dll1EBa8yD
— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) October 12, 2023
Here’s how to watch, betting, odds, matchups, lineups, and more for Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 4.
To talk about the actual baseball game, Spencer Strider has only started on 4 days rest 8 times this year out of 32 starts. He has a 5.56 ERA in those starts (3.38 on 5 days, 3.19 6+ days).
— Matt Winkelman (@Matt_Winkelman) October 12, 2023
Ranger Suarez starts for the Phillies in Game 4 Thursday night at 8:07.
His last 6 times facing the Braves:
3⅔ IP, 0 R
6 IP, 1 R
3⅓ IP, 1 R
6 IP, 0 R
6 IP, 1 R
5 IP, 0 ER
— Corey Seidman (@CSeidmanNBCS) October 12, 2023
T-minus 4 hours. #RingTheBell
📺: @TBSNetwork
📻: @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/1cjeHp5XHJ
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 12, 2023
Game 4.#AsOneATL pic.twitter.com/a0vDAKm2Xl
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 12, 2023
