NLDS Game 4 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Phillies vs. Braves

Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski
NLDS Game 4 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Phillies vs. Braves

 

The Philadelphia Phillies, thanks to a 10-2 Game 3 shellacking of the Atlanta Braves, took a 2-1 series lead and can advance to their second consecutive National League Championship Series with a win in Game 4 on Thursday night. In a rematch of Game 1, the Phils will lean on the cool hand of LHP Ranger Suarez to start Game 4 while the Braves will counter with Spencer Strider, who would rather play sans fans. First pitch has been moved back to 8:07 PM/EDT from Citizens Bank Park.

 

Here’s how to watch, betting, odds, matchups, lineups, and more for Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 4.

How To Watch 2023 National League Division Series Game 4

  • Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
  • When: October 11, 2023
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA
  • First Pitch: 8:07 PM/EDT
  • Gameday Weather: 64-degrees, clear, winds at 7-MPH (N)
  • Telecast: TBS with Brian Anderson (PxP), Jeff Francoeur (analyst), and Matt Winer (dugout reporter)
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke (PxP) and Larry Andersen (analyst) along with Tom McCarthy and Kevin Stocker
  • NLDS Series (Best of 5 Games): PHI Leads 2-1
  • Betting Odds: Atlanta (-150) | Phillies (+125)

 

NLDS Game 4 Betting Odds

Bet Atlanta Phillies Play
Moneyline -150 +125 BetMGM logo
Spread -1.5 (+110) +1.5 (-130) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 8.5-Runs (-120) Under 8.5-Runs (+100)  BetMGM logo

 

 

NLDS Game 4 Probable Pitchers

ATL Spencer Strider vs. PHI Ranger Suarez

(2023 Postseason Stats)
Pitcher W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Strider 0-1 1.29 1.00 7.0 5 8 2 1
Suarez 0-0 0.55 0.57 3.2 1 4 1 0

 

NLDS Game 4: Philadelphia Phillies Lineup vs. Spencer Strider

 
Player PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GIDP
Kyle Schwarber 22 18 4 0 0 1 1 4 10 .222 .364 .389 .753 0 0 0 0 0
Bryson Stott 19 19 2 1 0 0 1 0 5 .105 .105 .158 .263 0 0 0 0 1
Alec Bohm 18 18 4 0 0 1 1 0 8 .222 .222 .389 .611 0 0 0 0 0
Nick Castellanos 17 17 3 0 0 0 1 0 8 .176 .176 .176 .353 0 0 0 0 0
Bryce Harper 16 15 3 0 0 1 3 1 5 .200 .250 .400 .650 0 0 0 0 0
J.T. Realmuto 15 13 2 1 0 0 0 2 7 .154 .267 .231 .497 0 0 0 0 0
Trea Turner 15 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 .067 .000 .067 0 0 0 1 0
Brandon Marsh 12 11 4 1 0 1 2 1 6 .364 .417 .727 1.144 0 0 0 0 0
Johan Rojas 5 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .200 .200 .200 .400 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett Stubbs 5 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Edmundo Sosa 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
NLDS Game 4: Atlanta Braves Lineup vs. Ranger Suarez

 
Player PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GIDP
Austin Riley 18 15 6 2 0 1 1 3 1 .400 .500 .733 1.233 0 0 0 0 1
Matt Olson 16 14 3 2 0 0 0 2 2 .214 .313 .357 .670 0 0 0 0 0
Ozzie Albies 15 15 3 0 0 1 6 0 4 .200 .200 .400 .600 0 0 0 0 0
Ronald Acuña Jr. 14 13 3 1 0 0 2 1 1 .231 .286 .308 .593 0 0 0 0 0
Travis d’Arnaud 14 12 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 .083 .214 .083 .298 0 0 0 0 0
Marcell Ozuna 14 13 3 0 0 0 0 1 5 .231 .286 .231 .516 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Harris II 11 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .091 .091 .091 .182 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando Arcia 7 4 1 1 0 0 0 3 1 .250 .571 .500 1.071 0 0 0 0 0
Kevin Pillar 6 6 2 1 0 1 1 0 3 .333 .333 1.000 1.333 0 0 0 0 0
Luke Williams 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 .500 1.000 1.500 0 0 0 0 0
NLDS Game 4: Philadelphia Phillies Lineup

NLDS Game 4: Atlanta Braves Lineup

