Penn State

Penn State Basketball Recruiting: Nittany Lions Earn Huge Commitment From Miles Goodman

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
Penn State Basketball Recruiting: Nittany Lions Earn Huge Commitment From Miles Goodman Photo via Penn State Men's Basketball

The first season for Penn State Men’s Basketball under the leadership of Mike Rhoads got underway on Monday night with a 79-45 win over Delaware State as their team made up of a ton of transfer portal players begins to mesh in game situations for the first time.

The recruiting trail is an endless one, however, so the game did not prevent the team from adding one of the biggest commitments in program history on the same day.

On Monday Miles Goodman announced that he would join the Nittany Lions’ 2024 class along with Jahvin Carter and current high school teammate Dominick Stewart. The trio gives Penn State the 37th ranked recruiting class in the upcoming cycle.

Similar to when Micah Shrewsberry brought in Keba Njie to his first recruiting class about half a year after his hiring, Rhoades has done the same with Goodman, who is currently ranked higher than Njie was coming out of high school.

Goodman currently ranks as the second-highest rated recruit in program history after only Tony Carr.

The 6-10 center is a composite top-110 player in the class and brings the athleticism that should fit well into Rhoades’ system.

His other finalist was future B1G opponent Washington. He also had offers from Cal, Georgtown, TCU and others.

Topics  
News Penn State Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Penn State

Penn State
Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Add Brady O’Hara, Third Commit In As Many Days

Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Add Brady O’Hara, Third Commit In As Many Days

Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 26 2023
Penn State
Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Add Tiqwai Hayes, DJ McClary Following Dominant Whiteout Win
Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Add Tiqwai Hayes, DJ McClary Following Dominant Whiteout Win
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 26 2023
Penn State
Penn State Basketball Recruiting: Dominick Stewart Joins 2024 Recruiting Class
Penn State Basketball Recruiting: Dominick Stewart Joins 2024 Recruiting Class
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 22 2023
College Football
Penn State vs. Iowa Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Penn State vs. Iowa Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 22 2023
College Football
AP Top 25 Poll: Penn State Holds Steady at No. 7
AP Top 25 Poll: Penn State Holds Steady at No. 7
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 17 2023
College Football
Penn State Postgame Report: Nittany Lions Open Big Ten Play with win over Illinois
Penn State Postgame Report: Nittany Lions Open Big Ten Play with win over Illinois
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 17 2023
College Football
Penn State vs. Illinois Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Penn State vs. Illinois Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 16 2023
Go to top button