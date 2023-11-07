Penn State Basketball Recruiting: Nittany Lions Earn Huge Commitment From Miles Goodman

The first season for Penn State Men’s Basketball under the leadership of Mike Rhoads got underway on Monday night with a 79-45 win over Delaware State as their team made up of a ton of transfer portal players begins to mesh in game situations for the first time.
The recruiting trail is an endless one, however, so the game did not prevent the team from adding one of the biggest commitments in program history on the same day.
On Monday Miles Goodman announced that he would join the Nittany Lions’ 2024 class along with Jahvin Carter and current high school teammate Dominick Stewart. The trio gives Penn State the 37th ranked recruiting class in the upcoming cycle.
The moment he made it official 🙌
Composite 4⭐️ C Miles Goodman commits to Penn State 🏀
FULL COMMITMENT📺: https://t.co/8kmrr9mgKq pic.twitter.com/KGjKgDF56L
— 247Sports (@247Sports) November 6, 2023
Similar to when Micah Shrewsberry brought in Keba Njie to his first recruiting class about half a year after his hiring, Rhoades has done the same with Goodman, who is currently ranked higher than Njie was coming out of high school.
Goodman currently ranks as the second-highest rated recruit in program history after only Tony Carr.
The 6-10 center is a composite top-110 player in the class and brings the athleticism that should fit well into Rhoades’ system.
His other finalist was future B1G opponent Washington. He also had offers from Cal, Georgtown, TCU and others.