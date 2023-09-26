Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Add Brady O’Hara, Third Commit In As Many Days

Let the good times roll.
In the two days following their win over Iowa, the Penn State Nittany Lions added two recruits to their 2025 class in DJ McClary and Tiqwai Hayes.
They have now made it three out of three with a commitment from Athlete Brady O’Hara, marking the third commitment to the class in as many days.
The Pittsburgh native is a four-star prospect and included the “Best in PA, Stay in PA” mantra into his commitment post.
Best in PA stay in PA 🦁#slid25tate #WeAre @coachjfranklin @CoachTHowle @CoachTerryPSU @CoachTrautFB @CoachRiz_NCHS @NCtrojansFB pic.twitter.com/GHO8WT26TV
— Brady O’Hara (@BradyOHara4) September 26, 2023
O’Hara becomes the fifth commitment to the class and the second player from PA to join up.
He chose Penn State over offers from Michigan, Pitt, Ohio State and others.
A top-ten player in the state in the 2025 cycle, O’Hara is ranked as 8th in the state by the composite and 287th overall (though he has been moving up consistently over the past three months).
O’Hara is listed as an athlete because he can play DE, OL or TE, though he has said that Penn State is looking at him as a left tackle prospect.
The coaching staff will continue to look to add recruits in the coming days while they prepare for this Saturday’s game at Northwestern.