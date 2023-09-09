College Football

Penn State Postgame Report: No. 7 Penn State Cruises Past FCS Opponent Delaware

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook
Penn State's Nicholas Singleton (10) gets a rushing touchdown in the first quarter at Beaver Stadium to open the scoring against Delaware, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

The Penn State Nittany Lions improved to 2-0 on the 2023 regular season with a 63-7 win over the Delaware Blue Hens in front of a reported 108,575 at Beaver Stadium. Quarterback Drew Allar and running back Nicholas Singleton were the stars of the day for the Nittany Lions combining for five total touchdowns between the pair. 

Saturday’s warmup game worked to Penn State’s advantage as James Franklin was able to get backups some much needed playing time heading into conference play. The Nittany Lions play two of their next three games on the road as the Big Ten portion of the schedule begins.  The Nittany Lions travel to Champaign, Ill, for a noon-eastern kickoff against Illinois Illini next Saturday. 

Offensive MVP: Penn State Running Backs

The Penn State running back combo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 150-rushing yards on Saturday against the Blue Hens.  Singleton rushed for 47-yards and three scores, while Allen rushed for 103-yards and a score.

Defensive MVP: LB Dominic DeLuca

It’s hard to pick on “MVP” when the defensive unit holds their opponent to 140-total yards and seven points.  Linebacker Dominic DeLuca gets the nod by virtue of his 3rd quarter pick-six to extend the Nittany Lions’ lead to 56-7.

Game Notes

  • Penn State offense racked up 541-total yards of offense.
  • Penn State threw for 226 yards and rushed for 315 yards.
  • QB Drew Allar completed 22 of 26 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown before giving way to QB Beau Pribula.
  • The Penn State defense only recorded three sacks on the afternoon.

Injury Notes

  • Penn State comes out of the game relatively injury free heading into Big Ten play next week at the University of Illinois.

Penn State vs. Delaware: Saturday | September 9, 2023

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final
Delaware 7 0 0 0 7
Penn State 14 21 21 7 63

 

Next for Penn State

  • 🏈 Penn State vs. Illinois
  • 📅 When: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • 🕛 Time: Noon/EDT
  • 🏟 Where: Memorial Stadium | Champaign, Ill.
  • 📺 Broadcast: Fox Sports
Topics  
College Football Penn State
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To College Football

College Football

Penn State vs. Delaware Preview: How to Watch, Team Stats, and More!

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 7 2023
College Football
Temple vs. Rutgers Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  7h
College Football
Temple vs. Rutgers Betting Odds: Scarlet Knights Open as Big Favorites Over the Owls
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 4 2023
College Football
Rutgers Postgame Report: Rutgers Dominates Northwestern in Season Opening Victory.
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 3 2023
College Football
Penn State Postgame Report: Drew Allar Leads Nittany Lions To Victory Over West Virginia
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 2 2023
College Football
Temple Postgame Report: Owls Slip By The Zips in Season Opener
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 2 2023
College Football
Rutgers vs. Northwestern: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 1 2023