Penn State Postgame Report: No. 7 Penn State Cruises Past FCS Opponent Delaware

The Penn State Nittany Lions improved to 2-0 on the 2023 regular season with a 63-7 win over the Delaware Blue Hens in front of a reported 108,575 at Beaver Stadium. Quarterback Drew Allar and running back Nicholas Singleton were the stars of the day for the Nittany Lions combining for five total touchdowns between the pair.
Highlights: Penn State 63, Delaware 7 pic.twitter.com/jcU1EBYj8z
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 9, 2023
Saturday’s warmup game worked to Penn State’s advantage as James Franklin was able to get backups some much needed playing time heading into conference play. The Nittany Lions play two of their next three games on the road as the Big Ten portion of the schedule begins. The Nittany Lions travel to Champaign, Ill, for a noon-eastern kickoff against Illinois Illini next Saturday.
The Penn State running back combo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 150-rushing yards on Saturday against the Blue Hens. Singleton rushed for 47-yards and three scores, while Allen rushed for 103-yards and a score.
It’s hard to pick on “MVP” when the defensive unit holds their opponent to 140-total yards and seven points. Linebacker Dominic DeLuca gets the nod by virtue of his 3rd quarter pick-six to extend the Nittany Lions’ lead to 56-7.