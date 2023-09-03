Penn State Postgame Report: Drew Allar Leads Nittany Lions To Victory Over West Virginia

The Nittany Lions beat the spread against a Big 12 opponent to start the season on Saturday night.
On national TV, Penn State took on an old rival in West Virginia. The Nittany Lions were favored by 21 and wound up winning by 23 despite two missed field goals.
The offense took a bit to get going, but showed some positive signs to start the season as they looked to click. Drew Allar, just the team’s third starting quarterback to open a season for the blue and white in the past 10 years, looked the part of a top-tier quarterback by the end.
The defense showed some concerns with tackling but managed to keep their opponent out of reach for most of the game.
It allowed the team to get some playing time for their backups by the end of the game, where players like Beau Pribula and Trey Potts were able to get their own touches and put up points of their own – something that could be important should either need to shoulder a larger role later in the season.
In the end Penn State did what they want to do: go 1-0 this week.
With their first win under their belt, they figure to take on a much easier opponent next week as they look to truly get rolling. They will face Delaware in a game that they hope can get some momentum but won’t allow the players to let their guards down for a trap game.
The expectations were sky-high for the sophomore, but in his first start, he looked very comfortable. Allar ended this game with a great completion percentage, going 21/29 and even with that, there were at least three of the eight incompletions where the ball made contact with a receiver’s hands. He registered 325 yards and three touchdowns through the air. The one area of concern were a pair of timeouts because he couldn’t get the play ready in time, but otherwise he was able to read the defense, roll out, and make throws as they presented himself.
There’s probably a few different defensive backs that could see their names here just for how well they kept the ball from coming their way. Just to pick a single person, however, I’ll go with Jacobs, who registered 10 tackles and a sack. In a game where the other linebackers (particularly Abdul Carter) struggled to make the open field tackles, Jacobs was a welcome sight with his ability to finish guys off.