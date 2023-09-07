Penn State vs. Delaware Preview: How to Watch, Team Stats, and More!

The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) have been playing football since 1887, so it’s very rare that a “first-time” ever event pops up on the schedule. But that’s exactly what’s set to happen this weekend in Happy Valley when the No. 7 Nittany Lions host the Delaware Blue Hens (1-0, 1-0 CAA). It’s actually hard to believe that Penn State and Delaware are meeting for the first time. The Blue Hens, No. 19 in the FCS Top 25, have won six National Championships and have been an FCS/D1-AA powerhouse for decades. Factor in the close proximity of the two schools and it’s really baffling. Anyway, there’s a first time for everything.
Penn State enters the game fresh off of a 38-15 win over Big 12 opponent West Virginia. The Blue Hens enter the contest on the heels of a 37-13 win over Colonial Athletic Association opponent Stony Brook. While anything could happen, especially with an FCS team that plays at the level of the Blue Hens, this is nothing more than a payday for Delaware. The Nittany Lions are paying the Blue Hens in the neighborhood of $500,000 for the privilege of playing the game.
Here’s how to watch Delaware vs. Penn State plus team stats, players to watch, and a game prediction.
Note: Delaware’s statistics were against FCS opponent Stony Brook (NY).
The Delaware Blue Hens are a very good FCS team, they’re ranked No.19 in the FCS, but there’s little to no chance that they’re going to ride into Happy Valley and steal a win from No. 7 Penn State. What this game becomes, for both teams, is a glorified scrimmage and the opportunity to put some plays on tape for scouts, coaches, and NFL general managers. Penn State and Delaware have national championship aspirations for their respective levels of play and the goal has to be to get out of Happy Valley happy (sorry) and healthy.