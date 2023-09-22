College Football

Penn State vs. Iowa Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Michael Lipinski
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

 

The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 1-0) return to Beaver Stadium against Big Ten West opponent, No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0, 0-0), on Saturday evening for a primetime, white out game.  Penn State is coming off a rather easy 30-13 win over Illinois on the road to start Big Ten play.  The Hawkeyes, who will begin conference play on Saturday, defeated Western Michigan 41-10 last weekend. Weather could be a factor in this one, a tropical system is expected to bring heavy rain and consistent winds to much of the Northeast.

Here’s a preview of Penn State vs. Iowa including how to watch, betting odds, team stats, players to watch, and a game prediction.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Iowa

  • 🏈 No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions
  • 📅 Date: September 23. 2023
  • 🕛 Time: 7:30/EDT
  •  🏟 Where: University Park, PA | Beaver Stadium
  • ☀️ Gameday Weather: 57-degrees, steady rain, 10-15 MPH winds (NE)
  • 📺 Telecast: CBS Sports with Brad Nessler (PxP), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline)
  • 📻 Broadcast: 1210 WPHT with Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (analyst), and Brian Tripp (sideline)
  • 📊 Team Records: Iowa (3-0) | Penn State (3-0)
  • 🎲 Betting Odds: Iowa (+450) | Penn State (-650)

Penn State vs. Iowa Betting Odds

Bet Iowa Hawkeyes Penn State Nittany Lions Play
Moneyline +450 -650 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +14.5 (-110) -14.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 40.0 points (-110) Under 40.0 points (-110) BetMGM logo

 

Penn State vs. Iowa: Team Stats

Iowa Hawkeyes Penn State Nittany Lions
28.3 PTS/GM 43.7
150.7 Pass Yds/GM 259.0
151.3 Rush Yds/GM 208.3
302.0 Total Offense/GM 467.3
12.3 Opp Pts/GM 11.7
179.3 Opp Pass Yds/GM 165.3
106.7 Opp Rush Yds/GM 102.0
286.0 Total Defense/GM 267.3

 

Penn State vs. Iowa: Who Has the Advantage

Iowa Penn State
QB ✖️
RB ✖️
TE/WR ✖️
O-Line ✖️
D-Line ✖️
LB ✖️
Secondary ✖️
Special Teams ✖️

 

Overall Advantage: Penn State

 

Penn State vs. Iowa: Series History

  • Penn State leads the all-time series, 17-14.
  • The Hawkeyes currently have a 2-game winning streak in the series (2020 & 2021).
  • The Nittany Lions have won six of the last ten games vs. Iowa.

Penn State vs. Iowa Prediction

The 14.5-point spread on this game is a bit misleading.  The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions traditionally play each other rather closely. Yes, there are blowouts mixed in for both sides, however, the vast majority of Penn State-Iowa games come down to 10-points or less. Saturday is going to be a little bit tricky with a weather system pummeling the Northeast for a majority of the day and evening.  Weather will most likely be a major factor in this game and force the game to the ground.  Penn State is the better team, but you never know when it comes to Big Ten play and Kirk Ferentz’s Hawkeyes. Expect a low scoring affair that won’t be resolved until the 4th quarter.

Final Score: Penn State- 21|Iowa- 13

College Football Penn State Writer: Michael Lipinski
