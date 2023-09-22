Penn State vs. Iowa Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 1-0) return to Beaver Stadium against Big Ten West opponent, No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0, 0-0), on Saturday evening for a primetime, white out game. Penn State is coming off a rather easy 30-13 win over Illinois on the road to start Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes, who will begin conference play on Saturday, defeated Western Michigan 41-10 last weekend. Weather could be a factor in this one, a tropical system is expected to bring heavy rain and consistent winds to much of the Northeast.
Here’s a preview of Penn State vs. Iowa including how to watch, betting odds, team stats, players to watch, and a game prediction.
The 14.5-point spread on this game is a bit misleading. The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions traditionally play each other rather closely. Yes, there are blowouts mixed in for both sides, however, the vast majority of Penn State-Iowa games come down to 10-points or less. Saturday is going to be a little bit tricky with a weather system pummeling the Northeast for a majority of the day and evening. Weather will most likely be a major factor in this game and force the game to the ground. Penn State is the better team, but you never know when it comes to Big Ten play and Kirk Ferentz’s Hawkeyes. Expect a low scoring affair that won’t be resolved until the 4th quarter.