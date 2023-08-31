College Football

Penn State vs. West Virginia: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Michael Lipinski
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

 

The No. 7 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions will kick off their 137th season with a renewal of their regional rivalry with the West Virginia Mountaineers.  The pair will meet for the first time since October 24, 1992, when the Kerry Collins led Nittany Lions defeated the Mountaineers 40-26 in Morgantown.  Saturday night’s contest will mark the 60th meeting between the two programs, Penn State leads the all-time series 48-9-2 and has won 32 of the last 34 matchups. 

The Nittany Lions will enter the 2023 season with a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and receivers on their roster, the only Big Ten team that can make that claim.  In fact, only 10 other FBS teams can make the same claim.  

Penn State 1,000-yard Plus Performers

  • RB Nicholas Singleton (1,061 rushing yards)
  • RB Trey Potts (1,195 rushing yards)
  • WR Dante Cephas (2,139 receiving yards)
  • WR KeAndre-Lambert Smith (1,048 receiving yards)

It’s anticipated head coach James Franklin will start sophomore quarterback Drew Allar on Saturday, but the move has not been confirmed.  The former Ohio Mr. Football, Allar played in nine games for the Nittany Lions in 2022 going 35-for-60 with four touchdowns through the air and rushed for 52 yards and a score.  Franklin may also mix in redshirt freshman quarterback Beau Pribula

Defensively, Penn State is returning one of the top defensive units in the nation in 2022.  The Nittany Lions have seven defensive players that have been named to the various “watch lists” around college football including LB Abdul Carter, CB Kalen King, DE Chop Robinson, and DT Dvon Ellies. The 2022 defense allowed a meager 18.2 points per game, the 2023 unit is expected to be as good if not better.

Franklin, who is entering his 10th season in Happy Valley, is looking to build off an 11-2 season that culminated with a Rose Bowl win over Utah on January 2.  Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM on NBC. 

How to Watch Penn State vs. West Virginia

  • 🏈 No. 7 Penn State vs. West Virginia
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • 🕛 Time: 7:30 PM/EDT
  • 🏟  Where: University Park, PA | Beaver Stadium
  • 📺 Telecast: NBC
  • 📻 Broadcast: 1210 WPHT & the Penn State Radio Network
  • 📊 Team Records: No. 7 PSU (0-0) | WVU (0-0)
  • 🎲 Betting Odds: PSU (-1400) | WVU (+800)

Penn State vs. West Virginia Betting Odds

Bet West Virginia Penn State Play
Moneyline +800 -1400 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +20.5 (-110) -20.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 50.5 Points (-105) Under 50.5 Points (-115) BetMGM logo

 

Penn State vs. West Virginia: Team Stats

Penn State WVU
35.7 PTS/GM 30.6
252.5 Pass Yds/GM 227.5
181.1 Rush Yds/GM 171.5
18.2 Opp Pts/GM 32.9
212.3 Opp Pass Yds/GM 262.7
111.2 Opp Rush Yds/GM 149.6

 

Penn State vs. West Virginia: Players to Watch

Offense

  • Penn State QB Drew Allar (So.): 35-for-60, 344 YDs, 5.7 Y/A, 4 TD, 0 Int, 128.5 QBR (2022).  Likely to make his first start at Penn State.
  • West Viginia RB CJ Donaldson (So.): 87 ATT, 526 Yds, 6.0 AVG, 8 TDs, 9 REC, 27 Yds, 3.0 AVG (2022). Named to the Doak Walker watchlist in 2o23.  Returning from a knee injury that limited him to seven games in 2022.

Defense

  • Penn State LB Abdul Carter (So.): 56 TOT, 10.5 TFL, 6.5 Sacks, 4 PD, 2 FF (2022).  Earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a true freshman in 2022.  Named to the Bednarik, Nagurski, Lombardi, Butkus, and Lott IMPACT awards watchlist in 2023.
  • West Virginia S Aubrey Burks (So./R): 66 TOT, 4.5 TFL, 1.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 PD, 1 FF (2022).  Earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2022 and preseason second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023.  Named to the 2023 Bednarik Award watchlist.

Bet on Penn State (-1400)

Penn State vs. West Virginia: Last Ten Head-to-Head

  • Penn State has won eight of the last ten matchups.
  • This is the first matchup since October 24, 1992.
  • Penn State leads the all-time series 48-9-2.
Date Location Penn State West Virginia
10/24/92 Morgantown, WV 40 26
10/26/91 State College, PA 51 6
11/3/90 Morgantown, WV 31 19
11/4/89 State College, PA 19 9
10/29/88 Morgantown, WV 30 51
10/31/87 State College, PA 25 21
11/1/86 Morgantown, WV 19 0
10/26/85 State College, PA 27 0
10/27/84 Morgantown, WV 14 17
10/22/83 State College, PA 41 23
College Football Penn State
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

