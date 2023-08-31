Penn State vs. West Virginia: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

The No. 7 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions will kick off their 137th season with a renewal of their regional rivalry with the West Virginia Mountaineers. The pair will meet for the first time since October 24, 1992, when the Kerry Collins led Nittany Lions defeated the Mountaineers 40-26 in Morgantown. Saturday night’s contest will mark the 60th meeting between the two programs, Penn State leads the all-time series 48-9-2 and has won 32 of the last 34 matchups.
The Nittany Lions will enter the 2023 season with a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and receivers on their roster, the only Big Ten team that can make that claim. In fact, only 10 other FBS teams can make the same claim.
It’s anticipated head coach James Franklin will start sophomore quarterback Drew Allar on Saturday, but the move has not been confirmed. The former Ohio Mr. Football, Allar played in nine games for the Nittany Lions in 2022 going 35-for-60 with four touchdowns through the air and rushed for 52 yards and a score. Franklin may also mix in redshirt freshman quarterback Beau Pribula.
Defensively, Penn State is returning one of the top defensive units in the nation in 2022. The Nittany Lions have seven defensive players that have been named to the various “watch lists” around college football including LB Abdul Carter, CB Kalen King, DE Chop Robinson, and DT Dvon Ellies. The 2022 defense allowed a meager 18.2 points per game, the 2023 unit is expected to be as good if not better.
Franklin, who is entering his 10th season in Happy Valley, is looking to build off an 11-2 season that culminated with a Rose Bowl win over Utah on January 2. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM on NBC.
