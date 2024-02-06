Philadelphia Phillies Roster Moves: Phillies Acquire an Infielder and Pitcher with 2024 Spring Training on the Horizon

The Philadelphia Phillies made a series of roster moves over the past two days. On Monday, the Phillies claimed infielder Diego Castillo off waivers from the New York Yankees. Not to be out done, on Tuesday the team acquired reliever Michael Rucker from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. Right-handler Andrew Bellatti was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.
What? That’s not the type of roster moves you were expecting?
The Phillies have had an incredibly quiet —and frustrating for some fans— offseason other than the organization’s big resigning of starting pitcher Aaron Nola. The organization’s restraint —especially with former MVP Cody Bellinger and reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell still available— is interesting. The club seems content to run it back with mostly the same core group of players.
Anyway, both Castillo and Rucker will likely serve as organizational depth pieces.
The Phillies begin Spring Training on Wednesday, February 14 when pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater. Full squad workouts begin on February 19 and Grapefruit League games begin on February 24. The Phillies open the 2024 MLB regular season on Thursday, March 28 when they host the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.