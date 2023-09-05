Phillies

Phillies Bullpen: Ranger Suarez to the Rescue?

Michael Lipinski
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies exploded on Monday afternoon racing out to an 8-1 lead over the hapless San Diego Padres.  It should’ve been smoothing sailing for the Fightins on Labor Day, but instead it nearly turned into a disaster. Part of the near disaster was perpetrated by the Phillies bullpen, a bullpen that has been leaking oil since August 1.  Other than when Jeff “Trevor” Hoffman pitches, fans and management watch every ‘pen performance with clenched…teeth. 

It’s easy to look at the stats and proclaim the Phillies bullpen as “okay.”  In fact, statistically speaking, they’re a Top 10 bullpen in baseball for ERA –9th overall- and middle of the road in almost every other major stat category.  But that’s stats.  Watching the Phillies tells a completely different and potentially concerning story as the team races towards the 2023 MLB Postseason.  

Since August 1, which ironically is when the Phillies’ offense decided to wake up, the bullpen has been pitching to a 4.00 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.  Walks are up, 3.72 BB/9, and batting average on balls in play (BABIP) is .293.  Three pitchers, Andrew Bellatti, Craig Kimbrel, and Gregory Soto, have ERA’s north of 4.00 in that span. Soto’s an outrageous 7.94, Belatti’s is 6.00, and Kimbrel’s 4.85. It’s easy to write off Bellatti’s 8-innings pitched in the month of August, but Soto and Kimbrel are key parts to the ‘pen.  Again, leaking oil.  

Yes, the Phillies are hoping Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez return to form, and maybe they will. That would be a huge boost to the overtaxed bullpen.  But the Phillies cannot rely on “hope” with the MLB Postseason approaching.  The Phillies need a solution, and the solution is in house. 

Enter, Ranger Suarez

Yeah, everyone remembers Suarez becoming a Swiss army knife for the Phillies down the stretch in 2022.  Suarez was famously on the mound when the Phillies clinched the 2022 National League pennant.  He pitched 1.2 innings out of the ‘pen in the 2022 MLB Postseason allowing no runs, striking out one, and earning a save. But Suarez has a long history as a reliever outside of last year’s run.  

Outside of a few spot starts, Suarez spent the better part of 2018-2021 as a reliever for the organization.  In fact, it wasn’t until 2022 that Suarez made the move to the rotation full-time.  As a reliever, Suarez is 11-5 with a 2.91 ERA, 4 SV, 86 K, and a 1.219 WHIP in 96.0 innings pitched.  When comparing roles, Suarez is actually a better reliever statistically speaking. 

Ranger Suarez Starter vs. Reliever Comparison

 
I Split G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR SB CS BB SO SO/W BA OBP SLG OPS TB GDP HBP SH SF IBB ROE BAbip tOPS+
as Starter 62 1416 1280 143 328 68 5 31 7 4 119 298 2.50 .256 .321 .390 .711 499 41 5 7 5 1 11 .311 103
as Reliever 68 401 357 37 86 13 0 10 1 3 31 86 2.77 .241 .308 .361 .669 129 11 5 5 3 5 4 .288 91
 
I Split W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF WHIP SO9 SO/W
as Starter 16 16 .500 3.42 62 62 0 1 1 0 334.1 328 143 127 31 119 1 298 5 3 9 1416 1.337 8.0 2.50
as Reliever 11 5 .688 2.91 68 0 22 0 0 4 96.0 86 37 31 10 31 5 86 5 1 1 401 1.219 8.1 2.77

Moving Suarez to the bullpen gives manager Rob Thomson a lot of flexibility.  As a reliever, Suarez was routinely used in two-to-three inning situations earlier in his career and he was obviously used as more of a late inning pitcher in his 2022 MLB Postseason relief appearances. Suarez is a cool, calm and collected pitcher, and his stats in clutch moments back that up.  

Ranger Suarez Clutch Stats

 
I Split G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR SB CS BB SO SO/W BA OBP SLG OPS TB GDP HBP SH SF IBB ROE BAbip tOPS+
2 outs, RISP 92 205 175 58 38 9 0 5 0 1 29 36 1.24 .217 .332 .354 .686 62 0 1 0 0 3 4 .246 97
Late & Close 35 135 116 10 23 4 0 4 0 1 15 36 2.40 .198 .290 .336 .626 39 4 0 4 0 2 1 .250 79
Tie Game 76 623 564 51 139 25 0 12 3 1 52 138 2.65 .247 .311 .355 .665 200 12 1 5 1 2 5 .306 90
Within 1 R 88 1069 968 92 247 44 4 22 7 3 84 221 2.63 .255 .314 .377 .692 365 24 2 10 5 3 10 .308 97
Within 2 R 103 1325 1194 118 298 53 4 26 8 5 111 276 2.49 .250 .314 .366 .680 437 34 4 10 6 3 11 .303 94
Within 3 R 114 1505 1354 138 338 62 5 32 8 6 126 318 2.52 .250 .315 .374 .689 506 42 6 12 7 4 13 .303 96

Again, that’s stats but the eye test tells us the same. Suarez is CLUTCH.  So, when it comes down to it, wouldn’t you feel more comfortable with Ranger Suarez taking the ball to send the Phillies to the World Series? Yup, thought so. 

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
