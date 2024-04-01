Phillies City Connect Uniforms to be unveiled on Friday at 10AM

Ugh this is going to be an epic disaster!

The Philadelphia Phillies will unveil their 2024 MLB City Connect uniforms on Friday, April 5 at 10:00 AM, the team announced on Monday morning. No, unfortunately this is not an April Fool’s joke!

The club also announced the City Connect uniforms will be worn for every Friday home game during the 2024 MLB season. The City Connect uniforms will make their on-field debut on Friday, April 12 when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit Citizens Bank Park.

Sigh.

