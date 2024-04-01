Phillies

Phillies City Connect Uniforms to be unveiled on Friday at 10AM

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Phillies City Connect Uniforms to be unveiled on Friday at 10AM

Ugh this is going to be an epic disaster! 

The Philadelphia Phillies will unveil their 2024 MLB City Connect uniforms on Friday, April 5 at 10:00 AM, the team announced on Monday morning. No, unfortunately this is not an April Fool’s joke!

The club also announced the City Connect uniforms will be worn for every Friday home game during the 2024 MLB season. The City Connect uniforms will make their on-field debut on Friday, April 12 when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit Citizens Bank Park.

Sigh. 

Continue Reading…

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Bryce Harper is Back in the Lineup against Cincinatti

Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Bryce Harper is Back in the Lineup against Cincinatti

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  3min
Phillies
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Bryce Harper OUT of Today’s Phillies Lineup with Atlanta Looking to Complete an Opening Weekend Sweep
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Bryce Harper OUT of Today’s Phillies Lineup with Atlanta Looking to Complete an Opening Weekend Sweep
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 31 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Aaron Nola Takes on Atlanta’s Max Fried, Whit Merrifield Starts in LF
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Aaron Nola Takes on Atlanta’s Max Fried, Whit Merrifield Starts in LF
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 30 2024
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phils’ Bullpen Implodes in Opening Day Loss to Atlanta
Phillies Final: Phils’ Bullpen Implodes in Opening Day Loss to Atlanta
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 29 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Lineups, Probable Pitching Matchup, Betting Odds, and More for 2024 Opening Day
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Lineups, Probable Pitching Matchup, Betting Odds, and More for 2024 Opening Day
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 29 2024
Phillies
Phillies Opening Day Roster is Set
Phillies Opening Day Roster is Set
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 28 2024
Phillies
Phillies Opening Day Matchup Postponed Due to Rain
Phillies Opening Day Matchup Postponed Due to Rain
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 27 2024
Go to top button