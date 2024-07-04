Philadelphia Phillies: Fans react to Nick Castellanos HR on 4th of July

Chicago, IL: When you think of the 4th of July, you think of baseball and the Philadelphia Phillies as they battled the Chicago Cubs from Wrigley Field. The Phillies have taken the first two of the series and were looking for the series sweep.
With the Phillies leading 1-0, they would add to the lead on a blast from Nick Castellanos.
And the helmet’s red glare
The bombs bursting in air
Gave proof thru the night
That Nick Castellanos was still there#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/2ZvZY9n8Cp
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 4, 2024
The home run would travel 407ft.
Following the homerun, Phillies fans would react to the monster shot by Nick Castellanos
Everyone and their mother should have known Nick Castellanos was hitting a homer on the 4th of July 🇺🇸
— stonkderpp (@stonkderpp) July 4, 2024
NICK CASTELLANOS SUMMER! WHAT A SWING.
— Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) July 4, 2024
Listen, Nick Castellanos hitting a home run on *this* 4th of July is a little too on the nose. https://t.co/vsgkUbPm1K
— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) July 4, 2024
Nick Castellanos hitting a bomb on the 4th was the easiest lock of my life
— Ziah (@TazH5_) July 4, 2024
Castellanos homering on Independence Day is meant to be. #RingTheBell
— NostraRobbie (@RobbieCap) July 4, 2024
Nicky C 🔥🔥
— Laura Puma (@laurapuma) July 4, 2024
Let’s go @Phillies #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/9SrwtejkNn
— Anahi Santiago (@AnahiSantiago) July 4, 2024
Nick Castellanos with a solo homerun at salute to America. 2-0 Phillies! 💣🇺🇸🔥
— Donovan Vogel (@Donnie_BROgel) July 4, 2024
Castellanos and Trea picking up the slack while the troops are injured is something that NEEDED to happen that I was 100 percent sure WOULDNT happen 😂
Glad I’m wrong
Boys are ballin #Phillies
— Benny The Philly Fan (57-29) (@PhillyProud12) July 4, 2024