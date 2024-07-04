Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies: Fans react to Nick Castellanos HR on 4th of July

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Chicago, IL: When you think of the 4th of July, you think of baseball and the Philadelphia Phillies as they battled the Chicago Cubs from Wrigley Field. The Phillies have taken the first two of the series and were looking for the series sweep.

With the Phillies leading 1-0, they would add to the lead on a blast from Nick Castellanos.

 

The home run would travel 407ft.

Following the homerun, Phillies fans would react to the monster shot by Nick Castellanos

