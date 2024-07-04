Philadelphia Phillies: Fans react to Nick Castellanos HR on 4th of July

Chicago, IL: When you think of the 4th of July, you think of baseball and the Philadelphia Phillies as they battled the Chicago Cubs from Wrigley Field. The Phillies have taken the first two of the series and were looking for the series sweep.

With the Phillies leading 1-0, they would add to the lead on a blast from Nick Castellanos.

And the helmet’s red glare

The bombs bursting in air

Gave proof thru the night

That Nick Castellanos was still there#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/2ZvZY9n8Cp — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 4, 2024

The home run would travel 407ft.

Following the homerun, Phillies fans would react to the monster shot by Nick Castellanos

Everyone and their mother should have known Nick Castellanos was hitting a homer on the 4th of July 🇺🇸 — stonkderpp (@stonkderpp) July 4, 2024

NICK CASTELLANOS SUMMER! WHAT A SWING. — Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) July 4, 2024

Listen, Nick Castellanos hitting a home run on *this* 4th of July is a little too on the nose. https://t.co/vsgkUbPm1K — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) July 4, 2024

Nick Castellanos hitting a bomb on the 4th was the easiest lock of my life — Ziah (@TazH5_) July 4, 2024

Castellanos homering on Independence Day is meant to be. #RingTheBell — NostraRobbie (@RobbieCap) July 4, 2024

Nicky C 🔥🔥 — Laura Puma (@laurapuma) July 4, 2024

Nick Castellanos with a solo homerun at salute to America. 2-0 Phillies! 💣🇺🇸🔥 — Donovan Vogel (@Donnie_BROgel) July 4, 2024