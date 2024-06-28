Phillies Injury News: Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber Headed to the IL

Whew!

That sound you just heard was a major sigh of relief coming from the fanbase.

Despite being placed on the injured list, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger’s Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber have dodged any serious injuries. Harper has been diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain and Schwarber with a mild left groin strain, respectively. In fact, manager Rob Thomson believes the pair could return to the lineup before the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on July 16 in Arlington, TX. Whether that occurs or the club gives the pair an additional week of rest remains to be seen.

The Phillies did need to make a series of roster moves to replace Harper and Schwarber on the 26-man roster. The club reinstated infielder Kody Clemens from the injured list and recalled outfielder Johan Rojas from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The pair will be available for Friday night’s game against the Miami Marlins.