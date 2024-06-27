Phillies Injury News: Spencer Turnbull Heads to the IL

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed right-handed pitcher Spencer Turnbull on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain, the team announced prior to Thursday’s game against Miami. In a corresponding move, the Phillies have recalled right-handed pitcher Yunior Marte from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Marte will take Turnbull’s spot on the Phillies’ 26-man roster.

Turnbull exited Wednesday’s 6-2 win over Detroit after three innings and just 36 pitches. According to Turnbull, the injury occurred on the second to last pitch of the third inning, a curveball. The righty, who was having a career resurgence this season, told the media he hoped the injury would be nothing serious. Unfortunately, the injury is serious enough to keep Turnbull out between six-to-eight weeks, according to manager Rob Thomson.

“I don’t know what it is about [Detroit], I just can’t seem to stay healthy here.” 😳 Spencer Turnbull is hoping his shoulder soreness won’t be a long-term injury. pic.twitter.com/QnAxxfHybT — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 26, 2024

The 31-year-old was signed as a free agent in February after an injury plagued 2023 with Detroit. Turnbull started the season in the Phils’ rotation in place of the injured Taijuan Walker and was pleasant surprise. The righty went 2-0 with a 1.67 ERA with 36 Ks, and a 0.85 WHIP in six starts during the month of April before unceremoniously being moved back to the bullpen once Walker was “healthy.” Turnbull’s move to the bullpen was anything but successful, he went 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA, 20 Ks, and a 1.42 WHIP in 19 innings pitched out of the ‘pen. Wednesday was his first start in nearly six-weeks and Turnbull looked to be returning to form despite allowing a lead-off home run.

Now, the Phillies will have to hope they have Turnbull back as the calendar turns to September and the run for the MLB Postseason ramps up.

As for Marte, he returns to the Big League’s two days after being activated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Marte’s last MLB appearance came on April 30 when he allowed three hits and three runs against the Los Angeles Angels. For the 2024 MLB regular season, Marte is 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA, 12 Ks, and a 1.28 WHIP in just over 13 innings pitched.

