Phillies Injury News: Taijuan Walker Shut Down, Kerkering to the IL

There’s some concerning injury news coming out of Clearwater.
According to MLB Insider Todd Zolecki, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker felt shoulder discomfort as he prepared for a Saturday morning bullpen session. In turn, the Phillies have shut down the 31-year-old right-hander for further testing. The Phillies will know more about Walker’s situation on Sunday. The Phillies will turn to Spencer Turnbull if Walker is unable to begin the season, reports Zolecki.
And that’s not all on the injury front.
The Phillies are expected to place relief pitcher Orion Kerkering on the injured list to begin the season. The 22-year-old has pitched two innings during the Grapefruit League seasons as he’s been dealing with an illness. Kerkering’ s move to the IL will allow the flame thrower to regain his strength and build stamina. Kerkering is expected to play a major part in the Phillies ‘pen this season.
The Phillies will need to have the 26-man roster set prior to Thursday, March 28’s Opening Day game against NL East rival, the Atlanta Braves.